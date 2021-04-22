2021 Tokyo Olympics | With so much pressure, need to be cool like MS Dhoni, asserts Vishnu Saravanan

Today at 9:02 PM
Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan, who recently qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, feels that one has to be cool like cricketer MS Dhoni when there’s too much pressure and hope from everyone. The Indian sailor will feature in the men’s Laser Standard Class event at the Olympics, in Tokyo.
Four Indians sailors, including Vishnu Saravanan qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, making it India's strongest ever contingent at the Games. Meanwhile, Nethra Kumanan, also part of the pack, became the first Indian woman to earn a quota in the biggest sporting spectacle.
Saravanan will compete in the men’s Laser Standard Class event at the Olympics, and admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic had given them more time to prepare themselves, both physically and mentally.
"Well, Covid for us has given us more time and it has given us an opportunity to learn more. We have more time to improve as both Nethra and I are young; we always have looked to learn a lot. We used that time to improve our physical and mental state,” said Vishnu Saravanan, to ANI.
With the sailing team the talk of the hour ahead of the mega-event, there’s an equal amount of pressure to perform well at the Games. The Tokyo-bound athlete added that one needs to be cool like MS Dhoni, to cope up with the hopes of the whole nation.
"Olympic qualifiers, the whole nation has so much hope on you and there is pressure on you, you need to have a cool mind like MS Dhoni, we have to be very cool and just do our job. During lockdown we just focused on fitness and sailing, that's it," added Saravanan.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.