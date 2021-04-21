Twitter reacts to cheeky Ravindra Jadeja mocking Nitish Rana as latter’s hideous drop gifts CSK six runs

Today at 9:57 PM
Ravindra Jadeja seems to be in the mood this IPL. After taking the mickey out of young Riyan Parag in CSK’s last encounter, the all-rounder, today, embarrassed his latest victim, Nitish Rana. After Rana spilt a dolly to gift CSK a six, Jadeja laughed his heart out to leave the KKR man red-faced.
SIR JADEJA!!
April 21, 2021
HAHA!!
Meanwhile jadeja: kabhi kabhi lagta h apun hi bhagwaan h😂— Apoorva.Tewari (@Apoorva238) April 21, 2021
CSK finishes off this way 💯#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/aY2n2jiiTq
WHAT A FINISH!
Sparkling Start 💫— lakshminarayanaraju (@rajuindla4594) April 21, 2021
Fafulous innings built👈
Moen's and Dhoni cameos💛
Sir jadeja's Finishing🔥 kept huge total on board.#CSKVKKR#Yellove#ipl2021
THAT LAST BALL!!
last ball six😎.strike rate of 600— Robi jadeja (@JadejaNot_found) April 21, 2021
600 strike rate!
Sir Jadeja after scoring a 6 on the only single ball he faced pic.twitter.com/yZcAuZYI5V— The Doctor (@Mrutyunjay_007) April 21, 2021
SIX IN THE LAST!
Jadeja hit a fine and brilliant six over the last ball. 🔥💛 #csk— ★ P R A T E E K★ (@Mr_pc_786_) April 21, 2021
