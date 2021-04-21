 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to cheeky Ravindra Jadeja mocking Nitish Rana as latter’s hideous drop gifts CSK six runs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:57 PM

    Ravindra Jadeja seems to be in the mood this IPL. After taking the mickey out of young Riyan Parag in CSK’s last encounter, the all-rounder, today, embarrassed his latest victim, Nitish Rana. After Rana spilt a dolly to gift CSK a six, Jadeja laughed his heart out to leave the KKR man red-faced.

    SIR JADEJA!!

    HAHA!!

    WHAT A FINISH!

    THAT LAST BALL!!

    600 strike rate!

    SIX IN THE LAST!

