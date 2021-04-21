Olympic-bound boxer and shooters test positive for COVID-19

It was a few days ago that 21 campers were tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Delhi, including head coach Mohammad Ali Qamar and women’s high-performance coach Raffaele Bergamasco. Following this, three of the four Tokyo-bound shooters – Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani were shifted to a safe zone for training. Meanwhile, Mary Kom has been training on her own under a personal coach.