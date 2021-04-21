Olympic-bound boxer and shooters test positive for COVID-19

Today at 5:17 PM
Tokyo-bound boxer Simranjit Kaur has tested positive for Covid-19 at a national camp at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Delhi, which has forced the authorities to call off the event. On the other hand, two shooters, who have also qualified for the Olympics have been infected by the virus.
It was a few days ago that 21 campers were tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Delhi, including head coach Mohammad Ali Qamar and women’s high-performance coach Raffaele Bergamasco. Following this, three of the four Tokyo-bound shooters – Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani were shifted to a safe zone for training. Meanwhile, Mary Kom has been training on her own under a personal coach.
As per the latest reports, Simranjit Kaur has been tested positive for Covid-19, which has also forced the authorities to suspend the training for her fellow Tokyo-bound athletes. Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani have tested negative for the virus, but have been asked to return home.
In another development, two Olympic-bound shooters have also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, out of which one has recovered. But that hasn’t stopped the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) to cancel the national camp. As per reports, one rifle and pistol shooter each have been infected by the virus.
“Considering the circumstances we cannot rule out that others will not catch the virus. We have decided to cancel the national camp because of the rising cases,” said Raninder Singh, the President of NRAI, to The Tribune.
