2021 Tokyo Olympics | Decision regarding upper limit of domestic spectators not to be taken until June

Today at 5:37 PM
The organisers of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics have decided to put on hold their announcement regarding the upper limit of fans allowed for the Games. The postponed event, which is set to feature more than 11,000 athletes, is set to kick-start at the Japanese capital on July 23, later this year.
With the delayed Tokyo Olympics all ready to be played without the presence of foreign spectators, there were speculations about whether local people would be allowed to attend the spectacle. It was informed that a decision regarding the upper limit of domestic fans same would be taken in April.
But, with the recent surge in Covid-19 in the Japanese capital, things have taken a turn for the worse. It has also forced the authorities to play wait and watch, with them set to put off an announcement regarding the spectator issue till June, a month before the Olympics begin.
With the Games set for a July 23 start, the delay would have a direct impact on the ticket sales, which were put on hold when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year. However, the organisers have informed that they keeping a close eye on the developments and keeping a touch with IOC (International Olympic Committee) and IPC IPC (International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee).
"We remain in discussions with the IOC and IPC (International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee) and intend to reach a consensus on the direction to take," read a statement from the concerned authorities.
