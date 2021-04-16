Nethra Kumanan will perform well at the 2024 Paris Olympics, claims Tamas Eszes

Today at 5:34 PM
Nethra Kumanan’s coach Tamas Eszes feels that the sailor will perform well at the 2024 Paris Olympics, given the fact athletes in the discipline take a minimum of two appearances to do well. With four sailors qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, this is India’s strongest contingent at the Games.
Nethra Kumanan became an overnight sensation a few days ago by scripting her name as the first Indian female Sailor to qualify for the Olympics. She booked her Tokyo ticket during the Mussanah Open Championships, which was a joint Asian and African qualification event for the mega-event
The Chennai-based athlete will compete in the Laser Radial event at the 2021 Tokyo Games that begin on July 23. During a recent interaction with Go Sports Foundation, Nethra Kumanan’s coach Tamas Eszes stated that he expects the Indian to perform well at the 2024 Paris Olympics, given that the fact athletes in the discipline take a minimum of two appearances to do well.
"It takes a sailor a minimum of two to three Olympics to do really well. Nethra Kumanan is only 23 years old. Generally, sailors in their first Olympics are in their own bubble. I strongly believe Nethra will perform well in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” said Tamas Eszes, during the media interaction.
The engineer-turned sailor, along with Vishnu Saravanan, Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy has formed the best ever Sailing contingent for India at the Games. Heaping praise on Kumanan, the Hungarian coach also mentioned how the former has worked hard in the past one-and-a-half years to overcome her weaknesses.
“Nethra is a very good sailor. The key job we did in the last one-and-a-half years when she was with us [at Gran Canaria, Spain] was to find subtle movements in the boat and to remove the problems Nethra was having in light wind conditions,” added Tamas.
