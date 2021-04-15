2021 Tokyo Olympics | India must cross double-digits in the medals tally, states Kiren Rijiju

Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is expecting India to touch double digits in the medals tally at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. So far, 90 athletes have qualified for the upcoming mega-event, with the IOA President Narinder Batra expecting the final count to be somewhere around 120-130.

So far 90 Indian athletes have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) president Narinder Batra forecasting the count to rest 120-130 by the time the qualification period ends in June. A total of 117 Indians booked tickets for the Rio Olympics, which is the highest contingent at the Games till now.

Even though the 2021 Tokyo Games hangs in the balance owing to the current pandemic situation, the Indian athletes are gearing up for their best ever show at the spectacle. In fact, Union Sports Minister is expecting a double-digit medals tally for India in the upcoming quadrennial event that kick-starts on July 23, later this year.

"We ensured that there are no shortcomings or shortages of any sort for athletes representing India in the Tokyo Olympics. But we will have to set a record in the Tokyo Olympics. India must cross double digits,” said Kiren Rijiju, as reported by TOI.

The SAI (Sports Authority of India) along with the Indian government have dished out funds for the welfare of the athletes with initiatives like TOPS (Top Olympic Podium Scheme) and providing them with other facilities like having personal coaches. Kiren Rijiju feels that it is time for the athletes to put their best efforts forward and bring back medals for the country.

"From the ministry's end, we have tried to provide everything required for Olympic-bound athletes and athletes who are participating in qualifying events. Our priority was to fulfil all needs of our athletes," added the official.

"We are doing everything for you, you just bring home a double-digit medal haul. We will give everything you want but there shouldn't be any lacking in the efforts from your side.”