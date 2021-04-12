 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to the 'mystery' appearance of 'blue ball' after Jhye Richardson castles Buttler

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:24 AM

    It turned out to be an edge of the seat thriller between Punjab and Rajasthan and there was no dearth of interesting happenings throughout the game. One such thing was the appearance of blue colour on one side of the ball as evident during the Buttler's dismissal by Richardson in the 8th over.

    What was that??

    No idea on it!!

    Gotta check with 3rd umpire!

    Wide line marker according to Swann!

    Mystery found!

    Sounds like agreeing!

    Yeah! Even we saw it.

    Let's wait on it!

