2021 Tokyo Olympics | Feels great to be part of history, admits Vishnu Saravanan

Today at 4:11 PM
Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan, who recently qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, admitted that it was great to be a part of history, having been among the 13 athletes ever to qualify from the nation. Nethra Kumanan, K.C.Ganapathy, and Varun Thakkar also qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Games.
Sailing as a sport in India is overshadowed to a large extent, with the discipline popular in a few pockets across the country. But in spite of being insignificant, the nation has had nine Olympians in the past, starting from the 1972 Munich Olympics with the last appearance being at the 2008 Beijing Games.
It was a few days ago that four Indians book berths for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, thus becoming the largest ever Sailing contingent for India at the Games. One of them was Vishnu Saravanan, who qualified for the Men’s Laser event during the Mussanah Open Championship, in Oman. The sailor was elated to be a part of history.
“I was nervous and emotional before and after the race. During the race, I was feeling my heartbeat. I was telling myself to be in the present and now, it feels great to be part of history," said Vishnu Saravanan, to PTI.
Apart from him, Nethra Kumanan qualified for the laser radial event, becoming the first Indian woman to earn an Olympic quota, while K.C. Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar made the cut in the Men’s 49er event.
