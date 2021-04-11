2021 Tokyo Olympics | TOPS and SAI have helped Indian athletes immensely, claims Neeraj Chopra

Today at 5:26 PM
Tokyo-bound javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra feels that TOPS (Top Olympic Podium Scheme) and has helped Indian athletes to flourish at the International level. Having claimed top finished at both the 2018 CWG and the 2018 Asian Games, the 23-year is a major medal prospect going into the Tokyo Games.
Indian athletes faced a horrid time after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, with the lockdown shutting down sporting activities across the nation. In an attempt to fast-track things back to normalcy, the TOPS (Top Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI ensured that the athletes return back to training as soon as possible.
Not only that, but the TOPS scheme also provides financial assistance for equipment and International tours for Olympic aspirants that have been of immense help to the athletes. Tokyo-bound javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra feels that TOPS (Top Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI have helped Indian athletes to flourish at the International level in a big way.
"Their (SAI and TOPS) support and financial assistance for equipment, international exposure trips, and help to players injured during competition and training is helping us in a big way," said Neeraj Chopra, as reported by TOI.
"They are motivating us to give it our best shot. SAI ensured that athletes could get back to training as quickly as possible after the lockdown and that the ground and training facilities were promptly opened with Covid-compliant protocols,” added the national record holder.
