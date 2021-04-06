IPL 2021 | KKR's spin department is the best in IPL, proclaims Kuldeep Yadav 

Indian chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made a bold claim that his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders have the best spin department in the IPL. He also added that he's all excited about meeting India's legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh as he will look to learn a lot from him this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders failed to make it to the playoffs last year yet again. Their performances have been disappointing of late. Despite boasting spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine, the spin department was heavily reliant on a fairly inexperienced Varun Chakravarthy, who emerged as KKR's top spinner in the 2020 edition. However, the Knights strengthened their spin attack by adding veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh to the side as and they look strong in the spin department, at least, on paper, if not by performances.

Just days ahead of the 2021 IPL that commences from April 9, Kuldeep Yadav has claimed that KKR have the best spin department in the tournament.

"KKR's spin department must be the best in the IPL, and the good thing for the team is that there are a lot of options to pick from. KKR have variety and they can pick bowlers according to the situation, pitch etc. I have never been worried about getting into the playing XI. If the team management thinks Kuldeep is needed, I will play. But yes, I want to play," Kuldeep told ANI, reported TOI.

However, with many quality spinners, it won't be an easy task for an out of form Kuldeep to even make it to the XI. Last season, he was benched for quite a few games after he was ineffective with the ball. However, all that he cares is about giving his best and also expressed his excitement for uniting with Harbhajan Singh at KKR.

"Getting into the playing XI is the management's decision. As a player and an individual, you have to think about giving your 100 percent in the field. I will also get to learn and gain experience. I have spoken to Bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh). I am very excited to meet him and learn from him. I will spend two months with him. He has been a big player, and has played so much international cricket. The experience he carries will definitely be very useful. I will keep talking to him and look to gain whatever experience I can by staying close to him."

In the last few months, Kuldeep has not been able to make it to India's XI across formats as well. But the UP bowler very well understands that teams requirement differ with every subsequent game, so he doesn't worry about these things much and stays motivated.

"It is simple (motivating yourself). As a cricketer, you want to play and you always think that you are going to play. But the circumstances don't always allow you to play. Often, the team's demands are different, and the combinations required for different matches are also taken into account. But it doesn't matter much to me. Because you shouldn't think much about what is not under your control. And I don't think much about it."

He added that he desires to play for the team and also that he never lost on hope and kept on egging himself even when not picked in the final XI consistently.

"I want to play for the team. But I also have to think about the team. If you are able to contribute to the team or there is a requirement for you, then obviously you get to play. But if there is no place and another player who fits the bill plays, then that is also good. I was never worried about it (not being able to play)," Kuldeep said.

"I have a lot of self-belief. I was bowling very well too. I kept egging myself on and kept my confidence level high. I wasn't too worried and never went into depression. But the team management was always clear whatever decision they took, they took it after talking to me. If you perform you are happy, if you don't get to play then that is also a part of the game. You just keep working hard," he added.