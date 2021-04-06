2021 Tokyo Olympics | IOA requests Union Health Minister to fast-track Covid-19 vaccine drive for Tokyo-bound athletes

Today at 5:55 PM
IOA (Indian Olympic Association) general secretary Rajeev Mehta requested the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to fast-track the process for the Indian athletes who are will feature at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. 80-plus athletes have secured Tokyo berths so far, with the number likely to increase.
Indian athletes have already started receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in pockets, with the athletes stationed at the Army Sports Institute in Pune getting the shots recently. In fact, 35 rowers were vaccinated with the first dose a few days ago, while the Tokyo-bound Indian Archery Team is set to receive the second dosage anytime soon.
But, since the Olympics is just months away and the number of vaccines that need to be administered is huge, the IOA general secretary Rajeev Mehta has requested the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to fast-track the process of Indian athletes who are set to feature in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
“Since there are very few months left for the Games and the safety of the participants are utmost importance so to ensure all of them are vaccinated for Covid-19 prior to travel to Tokyo. Therefore, we once again request your good office to consider the request and issue a necessary direction," said Rajeev Mehta, as reported by PTI.
"Approximately, 158 athletes from India are expected to participate in almost 17 sports. Since there are few months left for the commencement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, two dosages of vaccination for the athletes and officials representing India requires consideration on priority,” added the official.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.