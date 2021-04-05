35 Indian rowers given second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at ASI in Pune

Today at 4:15 PM
35 Indian rowers, including Olympic probables, have been given the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. Meanwhile, Tokyo-bound Indian Archers have also been given the first dose of the vaccine, while they are also due for the second dose in the coming week.
In an attempt to vaccinate the entire Indian contingent ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the concerned authorities have already started the drive for the same. As many as 35 Indian rowers have been given the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine that also includes Olympics probables in the list.
"A total of 35 rowers and some coaches and support staff at ASI Pune received their second dose on Saturday. We are hoping for two boats to qualify for the Olympics, we are hoping to get the qualifications from this Tokyo event,” said Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, the President of the Rowing Federation of India, to PTI, on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Tokyo-bound Indian Archers, who are also based at the Army Sports Institute, in Pune, got their first shots of the vaccine and is due for the second one this week, before they travel to Guatemala City for the upcoming World Cup Stage I, that begins on April 19.
