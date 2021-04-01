26 test positive for Covid-19 at NIS, no Tokyo-bound athletes in the list

Today at 3:11 PM
A total of 26 sportspersons have tested positive for Covid-19 at the National Institute of Sports, in Patiala, but none of them are Tokyo-bound athletes. Indian men’s boxing chief CA Kuttappa and shot put coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
The recent spike in the number of positive Covid-19 cases has been an alarming sign, especially with several camps and selection trials going around in the country. In a recent drive at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), 380 campers had undergone the tests for the deadly virus, with 26 out of them testing positive for the same.
But, as per reports, none of the 26 persons concerned are Tokyo-bound athletes. Indian men’s boxing chief CA Kuttappa and shot put coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon are also included in the list. The boxers who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus are Deepak Kumar and Sanjit.
"Around 380 athletes at the NIS Patiala were tested for COVID recently. The tests were conducted across the board and were not random," said a source from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to PTI.
"Out of 380, 26 athletes have tested positive for the virus but the good thing is that they are not Olympic-bound athletes. The positive athletes have been isolated and the entire campus has been sanitised,” added the source.
The NIS usually houses Olympic-bound boxers, weightlifters, track and field athletes, along with sportspersons from other disciplines.
