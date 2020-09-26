BCB plans to rope in Jon Lewis as batting consultant for Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board are in talks with England’s Jon Lewis to rope him in as the batting consultant for the Sri Lanka tour next month after Craig McMillan pulled out of the series. Lewis is expected to arrive in Dhaka for an interview as BCB wants to have a look at him from close quarters.

After Neil McKenzie resigned due to family reasons following a two-year stint with Bangladesh, BCB appointed McMillan for the tour of Sri Lanka. However, McMillan decided to opt-out of the role following the shock of losing his father, which prompted BCB to look for alternatives. The board has asked Lewis to arrive in Dhaka for an interview as they wanted to have a look at him from close quarters regarding his plans with the national batting unit across formats. After getting a call from BCB, John showed interest immediately and will soon arrive in Dhaka. "We are negotiating with him[ Lewis] regarding the batting consultant post. At the same time they are also talking to a few other candidates and don't want to disclose those names at the moment," BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan told Cricbuzz. Former Durham head coach Lewis has already had an experience in the subcontinent as he worked with SLC as Sri Lanka's batting consultant. Incidentally, Lewis' only international Test appearance came against Sri Lanka in 2006 and if he is selected in the Bangladesh backroom staff, he will restart his international coaching career with the tour of Sri Lanka.