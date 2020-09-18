36th National Games postponed owing to pandemic situation

The 36th National Games, which was supposed to be held in Goa from October 20 to November 4, 2020, has been postponed owing to the pandemic situation in India. The central government has released a fund of Rs. 97.80 crore to the government of Goa for the development of sports infrastructure.

Sporting activities in India have already taken a huge blow owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, with many events postponed for an indefinite period. The 36th National Games, which was supposed to be held in Goa, from October 20 to November 4, 2020, has been further pushed back owing to the current pandemic situation in the country, as stated by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The official informed in a statement that the assistance of Rs. 97.80 crore from the Central Government has been released to the Government of Goa for the creation /development of sports infrastructure for the upcoming event.

“Athletes and teams are well aware about the National Games through the state governments, concerned national sports federations, sports promotion boards, etc. Once the dates of National Games are finalised, Indian Olympic Association and the Organizing Committee of National Games use various publicity platforms such as print media, electronic media, social media to promote the National Games among spectators throughout the country,” said Kiren Rijiju, Union Sports Minister.

As per reports, the first edition of the Khelo India University Games which was successfully conducted in Odisha from February 22 to March 21, earlier this year, had 3182 athletes participating from 158 universities participating in 17 disciplines.