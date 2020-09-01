Kidambi Srikanth and Neeraj Chopra deserve the Khel Ratna award more than me, claims Sharath Kamal

The Indian Government broke the shackles and awarded 27 Arjuna Awards and five Khel Ratna’s in the recently concluded National Sports Day, even though it was a non-Olympic year. While the move was welcomed by many, others had different views - claiming that the value of the award was being compromised by doing the same. Achanta Sharath Kamal, arguably India’s greatest ever Table Tennis player, did not send his name for the Khel Ratna this year or rather he was mistaken about the eligibility of the performance period to be considered.