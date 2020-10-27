 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as David ‘leggie’ Warner completes injured Vijay Shankar’s over

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:36 PM

    Just moments after picking up the key wicket of Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar hobbled off with an apparent injury to his left hamstring, with one delivery still left in the over. SRH skipper David Warner completed the over, albeit bowling two balls, with his leg-spin for the first time in IPL history.

    WOW! WARNER BOWLING!!

    Birthday boy bowling!!

    Everything in birthday!

    ALL ROUNDER WARNER!

    WAH WARNER JI WAH!!

    It was Warner's day!

    Warner, you beauty!

    Weird 2020!

    Ha ha!!

    Now Warner!!

    Happy birthday Warner!

    ALMOST!! 

    HISTORY AHAN!

    Bhaiya Ji!! 

    Simply awesome, Warner!

