Twitter reacts as David ‘leggie’ Warner completes injured Vijay Shankar’s over

Yesterday at 11:36 PM
Just moments after picking up the key wicket of Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar hobbled off with an apparent injury to his left hamstring, with one delivery still left in the over. SRH skipper David Warner completed the over, albeit bowling two balls, with his leg-spin for the first time in IPL history.
WOW! WARNER BOWLING!!
David Warner bowling for the first time in IPL 😅 pic.twitter.com/jvNqhekO0r— middle stump (@middlestump4) October 27, 2020
Birthday boy bowling!!
@davidwarner31 birthday— AYS (@yasvanthasai) October 27, 2020
Warner half century, Saha wonderful knock
Rashid spectacular bowling, Warner catches , Warner bowling , win by 88 runs and @SunRisers is bloody hell ALIVE!!
Everything in birthday!
Everything the birthday boy Warner is doing is going right.— Sandeep Bhardwaj (@_sandep_) October 27, 2020
First batting, then bowling changes, then catches, and now DRS also. #SRHvsDC#iPhone12
ALL ROUNDER WARNER!
It was a pleasant thing to have seen a bit of everything from @davidwarner31 in this one single match....HBD Warner— Nishanth (@Nish_7781) October 27, 2020
# Batting
# Captaincy
# Catches
# Bowling (Almost A Wicket In That 1Ball)
# DRS Gone good#SRHvDC #SRHvsDC #SRH @SunRisers @DelhiCapitals
WAH WARNER JI WAH!!
@cricketaakash sirji aaj Warner ko bowling karte dekha, any chance we will see Mahi rolling his arms?😉— Gopal Agarwal (@gopalagrwl1) October 27, 2020
It was Warner's day!
Well everything going Warner's way.— ..''''.. (@hereiamSHODhan) October 27, 2020
That seems to be a good birthday.
A wicket of his bowling and srh having their playoff berth confirmed would have been PERFECT BIRTHDAY#srh
Warner, you beauty!
Now that we are winning this, can we see more of Warner bowling?— ✨ (@Bhuviiiiiiii) October 27, 2020
Weird 2020!
David Warner bowling in the IPL😶 2020 is a weird year indeed.#DavidWarner #SRHvsDC— s. | Ot5 stan| 🌻 (@iWANtiTtHAtwAY9) October 27, 2020
Ha ha!!
Warner is that child, Jo sab privileges Leta, jab birthday hota tab 😭😭— v (@shehnaazkifan) October 27, 2020
Bowling, batting, fielding 😭✅
Now Warner!!
Ahah yeah. Gayle and Kohli.— Rushil Patel (@PatelRushil98) October 27, 2020
Smith batted 7 as a bowling all rounder and Warner was used to cover Starc's overs 😂😂
Happy birthday Warner!
David Warner bowling for the 1st time in #IPL that to on his birthday— Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) October 27, 2020
+ He is Captain#SRHvsDC#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/j1eTxLGN7S
ALMOST!!
David Warner bowling first time in IPL, almost got a wicket. 😂#SRHvsDC #srh #orangearmy #DavidWarner #ipl— What? (@KaikuTumaku) October 27, 2020
HISTORY AHAN!
David Warner bowling in IPL history for the first time 💥🔥#SRHvsDC— Jinu Crickets 🇮🇳 (@JinuCrickets) October 27, 2020
Bhaiya Ji!!
Warner bhaiya aaj bowling, batting, 2 catch pakad liye sab Kuch try krenge aaj— astha.// Ferguson stan acc (@areyaaaaar) October 27, 2020
Simply awesome, Warner!
Warner ko bowling karte aaj dekha...😅😜 Wo bhi bday wale din👏— Ajay Yadav (@ajyadav333) October 27, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.