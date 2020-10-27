Indian team support staff enter Dubai bio-bubble; to kick-start preparations with Pujara and Vihari

Today at 10:40 AM
Ravi Shastri, Vikram Rathour and other support staff of the Indian cricket team have reached Dubai to start their six-day Quarantine period in the special bio-bubble created for them. Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari will land in Dubai shortly and start preparing at ICC Academy after Quarantine.
With the squad already announced and the preparation kicking in for the tour of Australia, the Indian team have taken the step up with the final few rounds of IPL underway. Ravi Shastri, Vikram Rathour, R Sridhar and other support staff have already reached Dubai to join the bio-bubble created for them and have already completed the first round of RT-PCR tests, made compulsory for everyone in the bubble.
"The head coach and his team arrived yesterday. They are now in isolation and getting their three mandatory RT-PCR tests done. There is a separate bio-bubble created for the support staff along with Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari," a senior BCCI source privy to development told d PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Both Pujara and Vihari will be assisted by Sri Lankan throwdown expert Nuwan and India's Raghu at the ICC Academy with the support staff being in close cordon. They will then travel with the Australia-bound Indian and Aussie players with the series starting on November 26 in Sydney.
Sydney and Canberra are likely to host the white ball leg while Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney have been finalised as the venues of the four-match Test series.
- Ravi Shastri
- Vikram Rathore
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Hanuma Vihari
- India Vs Australia
- Australia Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
