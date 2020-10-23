Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Virender Sehwag vs Chris Gayle

Two of the world’s most riveting and absorbing openers, Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag go head-to-head in the clash of the Big ODI Fight. While they can be the most terrifying nightmare for the bowlers, today is their chance of being that in the pit, clashing against each other in boxing.

18,753 runs in between them, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle are two titans of openers in International cricket across formats, especially in the white-ball format where they have created and then broken multiple records multiple times. It’s very rare that we see such superstar openers clash so fiercely in the ring, as today’s battle is going to be about that strength and not those fancy foot movements, they aren’t quite into those things.

Without any delay, let the battle begin, who will emerge on the top, India’s Sehwag or the Caribbean, sorry, 'Universe Boss' Gayle?

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: GAYLE GOES LONG AND MIGHTY

I know it's a boxing bout but isn’t that Christopher Henry Gayle’s tagline? Long and Mighty, he starts this contest with a bang as he lands a fistful punch right into the Indian’s smiling face. Sehwag realises that it’s no more a joke of a contest, it is just getting warmed up, hang on and wear your seatbelts, this contest is going to have more turns and bumps than your average Indian roads. Oh, about the round, the Jamaican’s average of 37.83 was enough to seal the World-Cup winners case, who just had 35.05.

Virender Sehwag - 9 Chris Gayle - 10

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: GAYLE’S NOT GONNA STOP

Looks like Mr.T20 has indeed arrived into this ring with intent, something that has been gravely misused by the commentators in the recent days. Running between the wickets is not intent but Gayle landing a sucker blow to the former KXIP man, who was not quite ready is the ‘real intent.’ An average of 38.04 is enough to scythe past Viru's average of 35.61, a one-sided contest thus far!

Virender Sehwag - 9 Chris Gayle - 10

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: MAKE THAT THREE-SPREE

This has become more clear, clear than ever in the last three rounds, at the age of 41, just one year separating the two batsmen, the Windies opener is a MONSTER. He plays to win, I’ve never seen such a hit-out during his playing days, where was it in the 2019 World Cup, Mr.Gayle? You would have made that tournament a thing of joy but here, he indeed is making a clear case for himself, running away - with a 1.14 average difference between the two.

Virender Sehwag - 9 Chris Gayle - 10

ROUND 4-> AVERAGE IN WORLD CUPS: WORLD CUP is not everyone’s CUP of tea!

What they say about the World Cup is true, it is not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly it isn’t the West Indian’s, who has a terrible average in comparison to his competitor, the man in the ring - Virender Sehwag. This round, the right-hander with an average of 38.31 stone-cold punches him, who averages 35.93.

Virender Sehwag - 10 Chris Gayle - 9

ROUND 5-> STRIKE RATE: SEHWAG PACKS A HEAVY PUNCH

It was nice knowing the Universe Boss, ladies and gentleman, for he was an honourable man but after this punch from the destructive Indian opener, he looks quite dazed out at the moment. Is it just an after-effect of that punch from the Indian opener? Certainly looks like that, a strike-rate of 104.33 packs quiet a heavy punch and he got a piece of that one alright.

Virender Sehwag - 10 Chris Gayle - 8

ROUND 6-> CONVERSION RATE: BOSS IS BACK!

The Windies spirit in him never ever gives up, that’s what made him special in cricket and now is making him special in this boxing bout, which is nothing but jovial and smiley. Or at least Gayle knows how to win! His conversion rate of 31.64% sure was enough to seal this round.

Virender Sehwag - 9 Chris Gayle - 10

ROUND 7 -> AVERAGE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: GAYLE ALL THE WAYYY!

Just five minutes ago, the ring was giving us the feeling that the Indian opener would run away with the contest but now it’s hinting that the West Indian might, who really has the upper hand? Ah, we are confused as all but this round belongs to the southpaw, who punches the zzzzz out of Sehwag, with an average of 57.73 against 40.98.

Virender Sehwag - 8 Chris Gayle - 10

ROUND 8 -> STRIKE RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: SO THAT IS HIS SECRET!

Now, things are slightly getting clear, the Najafgarh-born cricketer clearly likes a thunder punch, a thunderclap or whatever you call it but we are glad we heard the lightning first. Viru seemingly looked more fancy going into this round and his feet were suddenly moving in a flow and that has directly resulted in him getting a clear punch on Gayle's face, which was quite confident of winning the contest. Now, it’s a close contest, Sehwag’s 105.96 strike-rate was enough this time around.

Virender Sehwag - 10 Chris Gayle - 8

ROUND 9 -> % OF 50s IN WINNING CAUSES: FIRST SEHWAG, NOW GAYLE

Did they ever tell you just take up baking as a profession and not commentary? Just a few seconds back, I was so sure about the 41-year-old KXIP opener winning and then came in the Sehwag-Gale but now, it is back to the West Indian. I’m shocked that the former RCB man had the firepower after that punch last round, a difference of nearly 6% enough to take this round.

Virender Sehwag - 9 Chris Gayle - 10

ROUND 10 -> % OF 100s IN WINNING CAUSES: VIRU PAAJI!

While the left-hander dealt in the 50s, the 43-year-old only likes to deal it in centuries or so, as it looks. Sehwag’s eye was right on target and the punch, right on the mark, of course! 40% of centuries in winning causes against Gayle’s 32% is enough and we are entering the last round!

Virender Sehwag - 10 Chris Gayle - 8

FINAL ROUND -> 100+ SCORES IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: PHEW, BOOM AND DONE!

It was close this round, the lanky Jamaican went quick off the box, with four centuries before the Sultan of Multan came back sharply, equaling it. Both of them looked right into each other’s eyes but only one was warm enough to knock the other, wait who is it, what’s happening? Oh, it’s just a GAYLE-STORM and the Indian opener got sucked into it, the contest is done, ladies and gents, thanks for your cents!

Virender Sehwag - 9 Chris Gayle - 10

WINNER BY UNANIMOUS DECISION - CHRISTOPHER HENRY GAYLE

FINAL SCORE: 102-103

Universe Boss and his contingent are quite chuffed about this contest, a while ago, it looked dangerous and seemingly was moving away from him big time but the way he held his composure and knocked that out of the park is the 2020 Gayle that we are witnessing. Unflinching and calm under pressure, the new Monk in the cricketing world, the left-handed West Indian walks away with the win. For Nawab of Najafgarh, hard luck and commiserations, he was right there, did the tough yard but got undone by the brilliance of the tall Jamaican, he was quite scintillating, wasn’t he? What a FIGHT, that’s it from us here in this edition of Friday Fights, hope you had a good time, cause we certainly did!