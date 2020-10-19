IPL 2020 | Jasprit Bumrah has taken over the mantle from Lasith Malinga, insists Kieron Pollard

After an unfortunate defeat in the second super over, Kieron Pollard praised Jasprit Bumrah and insisted that he has taken over the mantle from Lasith Malinga. He added that although several mistakes can be pointed out, they played good cricket and looking forward to winning their next game.

Mumbai Indians had the chance to grab the hold of the top spot in the Indian Premier League points table when they needed only six runs to win the Super Over against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. But Mohammed Shami bowled a superb over to restrict Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma to just five runs as the match headed into another Super Over. Before that, it was Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled brilliantly to restrict KXIP batters on a paltry score of 5.

In the first Super Over, Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock came out to bat and were not able to take the team over the line. In the second Super Over, Pollard helped Mumbai Indians score 11 runs. Eventually, KXIP ended up winning the match in the second Super Over as they chased down the 12 run target set by MI.

However, there was a surprise at the end of the match as instead of skipper Rohit, his deputy Kieron Pollard headed out to attend the press conference. The media persons asked if everything was fine with the MI skipper and Pollard gave an update on the situation as he said that Rohit wasn’t feeling well.

“I was told that he’s (Rohit) not feeling well, that’s why I’m here to chat with you guys. We’ll see what happens but he’s a fighter,” said Pollard in the post-match press conference.

Pollard also commented on the influence of Jasprit Bumrah in the MI team, saying that the Indian pacer has taken over the mantle from Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga.

“He’s (Bumrah) a world-class cricketer. He has been number one in a couple of formats for a long period of time. He has learned and has gone leaps and bounds for us at Mumbai Indians in a run of while and so. We have comfort in him. A couple of years ago, we had a fit and fair Lasith Malinga and he (Bumrah) has taken over that mantle now and so,” said Pollard.

“Obviously there are decision-makers to make the decision, you know we can look at those things and say that’s where we lost the game but we played a very good game of cricket. We batted well and getting to 170 odd and bringing the game to the last over,” said Pollard.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals. They will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

“Just a matter of improvement, each and every time we step on the cricket field is to improve and to do better. We will look back and analyse the game and we will come up with a better plan and hopefully get two points in the next game,” said the all-rounder.