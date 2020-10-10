Twitter reacts to Chris Morris and Virat Kohli helping RCB register their biggest victory against CSK

Yesterday at 11:47 PM
All-stars aligned right in their favour, with Virat Kohli scoring a scintillating 90 off just 52 deliveries, with 4 fours and 6 sixes. In the second half of the innings, Morris alongside Sundar ensured that CSK neither got the start nor the finish, as they registered their biggest victory.
RCB deserves a win here!
RCA(Retired cricketer’s association )VS RCB ...obviously RCB had to win #CSKvRCB #IPLT20— Atul Awnish (@AAwnish) October 10, 2020
2020 & RCB is some kinda combination of ESCN!
RCB win pic.twitter.com/RlKRECdYwH— Biranjan Singh Honey (@biranjan_honey) October 10, 2020
Can't believe that RCB turned out to win matches like CSK & CSK lose like RCB
Another Win For #PlayBold #RCB 🔥#ViratKohli showed Top Class & #padical being Consistent with bat .#CSKvRCB #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/YACYglNALJ— A N J A L I™ (@_nazariyaan_) October 10, 2020
Hahaha! MUCH LOVE! MUCH SUPPORT!
Reason for rcb's win- Anushka Sharma!— Vanshika Bhat (@ThatJammuGirl) October 10, 2020
Yes if you can troll her for failed matches then definitely she deserves appreciation for successful matches too!#RCBvsCSK #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/Drq4556adU
What a win by them❤— Syeda Gillani 18 (@syeda_18) October 10, 2020
RCB well played ❤
Keep going champs❤ pic.twitter.com/2kQR1X0LOp
King is leading it from the front!
What a stunning win🔥🔥 #CSKvsRCB . Special captain innings from #ViratKohli(sarpanch ka punch😍) , perfect team effort, well played #RCB.— Priyansh Singhal (@18_priyansh) October 10, 2020
Congratulations #virushka for a very good day and a well deserved win. pic.twitter.com/NH6zoCe0cU
Very hard to see Dhoni like this! But yeah! Great win for RCB
Dhoni Baga Adali RCB Win avvali Anukuna But Dhoni Adaledhu Hope Nunchi Baga Adatharu Naku @imVkohli Tarwatha @msdhoni Anta Istam Mee Come Back Kosam Wait Chesthunam Mahi Bhai @RCBTweets #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/kaLjEEzb52— SatishKalyan™🇮🇳✡ (@SatishKalyan_) October 10, 2020
ABD 2.0
#RCBvsCSK #Rcb wins— adikantweets (@AadityaKanchan) October 10, 2020
Take a bow #ViratKohli .....the run machine is on ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 scoring 90* not out .
New skill acquired from #ABDevilliers
Have a look ..🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Dhoni #bravo #ipl2020 #RCB #Morris #CSKvRCB #csk still missing #raina .....#Dubai #IPL #video #KXIP pic.twitter.com/Ire8MUzHb8
