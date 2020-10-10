 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Chris Morris and Virat Kohli helping RCB register their biggest victory against CSK

    RCB beats CSK by 37 runs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:47 PM

    All-stars aligned right in their favour, with Virat Kohli scoring a scintillating 90 off just 52 deliveries, with 4 fours and 6 sixes. In the second half of the innings, Morris alongside Sundar ensured that CSK neither got the start nor the finish, as they registered their biggest victory.

    RCB deserves a win here!

    2020 & RCB is some kinda combination of ESCN!

    Can't believe that RCB turned out to win matches like CSK & CSK lose like RCB

    Hahaha! MUCH LOVE! MUCH SUPPORT!

    King is leading it from the front!

    Very hard to see Dhoni like this! But yeah! Great win for RCB

    ABD 2.0

