Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight – Jacques Kallis vs Kumar Sangakkara

Two of white-ball cricket’s stalwarts – one known for his extraordinary skills with the bat and the ball, the other for showing his nonchalant skills with the bat and behind the stumps. But statistically, both of them have stood the test of times and have scored runs but who edges this stats battle?

In today’s edition of Friday Fights, we have two of the most reputed figures in the world of cricket, ones who have been a generational talent in their respective countries – Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara. While Sangakkara has made the World Cup final twice in his long and illustrious career, Kallis could not make his way above the semi-final stage for South Africa.

But this isn’t about the titles, it isn’t about their all-round skill but about their batting statistics, to give them the win today, so without much ado, let’s get on with the fight! Let the bout begin!

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: KALLIS ROLLS THE FIRST DICE

It was inevitable, someone had to make the first move here and it is the South African all-rounder who has made the move. A righteous one, which thumps right into Kumar Sangakkara’s cheeks, with a 44.36 average over 41.98 of the Sri Lankans. The bout has just begun, this is just the first round, hold on to your seats, this ride is going to take a few bumps on its way!

Jacques Kallis -10 Kumar Sangakkara 9

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: CLASSY SANGAKKARA FIGHTS BACK

Now we know Sangakkara, the man who never leaves the battle without giving a good fight. Nothing has changed in the ring as well, several years after calling it quits from the game of cricket, with a punch that reminded a lot of us about our childhood, with a 43.1 average outpunching Kallis’ 40.79. Quite a battle this is turning out to be!

Jacques Kallis - 9 Kumar Sangakkara 10

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: KALLIS-DOM IN HOMELAND

Justice served after the last round, Kallis begins this one on the right foot and the right hand, trying to knock out the Islander from the fight. While Sanga does try to defend it deep, Kallis’ late jab is enough to seal the round – with an average of 46.64 triumphing 40.72. 2-1 to the South African, can he retain a lead?

Jacques Kallis - 10 Kumar Sangakkara 9

ROUND 4-> AVERAGE IN ICC TOURNAMENTS: K-SANG IS ON A SONG

This round would be crucial, can the all-rounder hold it still or can Sanga come back into the contest with his nifty glovework. Glovework it is, the punch comes rattling it, leaves Kallis and his fans stunned, as a mighty impressive record in ICC tournaments, specifically an average of 47.34 is enough to leave the all-rounder shell-shocked at 46.28. Game on @$!$!#!

Jacques Kallis - 9 Kumar Sangakkara 10

ROUND 5-> STRIKE RATE: BANG BANG, TWO IN A ROW

Oh, you can’t make it up, after a close four rounds of the fight, this one has thrown up the contest and it is Sanga, the now entrepreneur who lashes out at his close friend with an uppercut never seen before, with a strike-rate of 78.86 in comparison to his competitors 72.89.

Jacques Kallis - 8 Kumar Sangakkara 10

ROUND 6-> CONVERSION RATE (50s to 100s): THIS IS TURNING INTO A KARNAGE!

It is K-arnage, as Sangakkara just smacks one right across Kallis’ face, which not leaves him stunned but also the fans enter into a mode of shock as they are starting to witness their icon fall from highs to lows yet again. While the Sri Lankan converted 21.19% of his fifties into hundreds, the Saffer only managed to convert 16.5% of his fifties.

Jacques Kallis - 9 Kumar Sangakkara 10

ROUND 7-> AVERAGE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: Down but not-out!

Kallis is a genuine chaser – be it on the cricketing pitch or be it in his ring tonight, he never ever gives up, does he? Once again, this round was all about it, the nifty footwork and the swift hands which catches Sangakkara terribly off-guard, with a 56.42 average in comparison to the Sri Lankan’s 49.68.

Jacques Kallis - 10 Kumar Sangakkara 8

ROUND 7-> STRIKE-RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: KS-trikeee

If there is a thing about International cricket that you haven’t known till date, it is that this Sri Lankan in the ring is a mighty fighter. Full of class, calm and zen, Sangakkara knows how to strike when needed, with a 78.8 strike-rate, well ahead of Kallis tally of 71.79. I really have lost count of where this contest is heading!

Jacques Kallis - 9 Kumar Sangakkara 10

ROUND 8-> % OF 50s IN WINNING CAUSES: WHO WROTE THE PREDICTIONS ON THIS ONE?

Ah, the prediction writers are just stupid, did they all inform you that this was going to be a one-sided affair? At least they told me that and now look at this, Kallis never gives up, does he? Once again, a punch right across the face after a Sanga smile to leave him cold with 28.33% of 50s in winning causes while his opponent could only muster 16.21%.

Jacques Kallis - 10 Kumar Sangakkara 8

ROUND 9-> % OF 100s IN WINNING CAUSES: KALLIS NOW WITH A TWO-IN-A-ROW

Have you ever wondered how beautiful a pendulum is, swinging to and fro? If you haven’t, never mind, this fight is indeed heading that direction, Kallis is the protagonist of this comeback with a 15% of 100s in winning causes against the Sri Lankan keeper’s 13.79%.

Jacques Kallis - 10 Kumar Sangakkara 9

ROUND 10-> BOUNDARIES PER INNINGS (4s and 6s): STOP WHATEVER YOU ARE DOING!

Stop it, I don’t want to hear a word from you, this is the biggest reason why I fell in love with this job, the thrills, the magic that this industry has is unmatched. And Sangakkara is a showrunner, he is classy, never fails to entertain, and again, has punched his way back into the contest with a 3.876 boundary per innings in comparison to 3.337 from his opposition.

Jacques Kallis - 9 Kumar Sangakkara 10

FINAL ROUND -> 100+ SCORES IN RUN CHASES: BANG FOR BUCK!

What the cruck, this is the best contest in a long long time, sorry my producers just informed me that we had a similar cracker last month. Nevertheless, this is genius, Sangakkara with the late-late comeback to snail back into the encounter, with just one extra hundred, at four against three. Who wins?

Jacques Kallis - 9 Kumar Sangakkara 10

RESULT: JACQUES KALLIS 112-112 KUMAR SANGAKKARA

There there kid, this brilliant contest, which looked one-sided in the first few rounds has dramatically turned itself around to be a goddamn tie, another one for us, another exciting one and rightfully as Anirudh pointed out last time, there will be no losers!

What a day to be alive! This is the best we have witnessed in some time, more specifically since October when IPL was still a thing. Even before India and Australia kick-off their catfight, we have got you one of the best in the world, a mighty statistical fight between two of the best ODI players. Sadly, that’s all we have, thanks for tuning in and we will be back next week for another cracker!