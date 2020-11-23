Overreaction Monday ft. ICC’s WTC rule change, Bored captain Kohli and X-Factor Natarajan

Ah, another week of no cricket and as a result, we have some of the craziest, wittiest and some statements that would clearly leave you in splits, all coming from former cricketers and of-course, the ICC. This week we have some of the biggest and the boldest predictions in world cricket.

ICC had to make World Test Championship worst

Earlier this week, ICC confirmed that the dreaded reports were indeed right - the finalists of the World Test Championship would be decided on the basis of percentage of points earned and not points.

SC’s Take: Oh well talk about a good start, we have the ICC, who just woke up one day and decided that how can we make the World Test Championship worse? That’s where they decided to toast their format and change their bread - well that’s what they did eventually with the new format to decide the finalists of the World Test Championship.

Overnight the points table has turned upside down and Australia is leading the table, all because they have more percentage of points than India. Now that’s not all, the new rule change also presents New Zealand with the perfect opportunity to pip India and make it to the final, despite them losing their series against Australia pathetically. All they have to do now is win their last two series against Pakistan and West Indies at home while India struggle in Australia away from home.

The sides who sit at the bottom of the table, well there’s no chance in the world they can qualify now, so that’s ICC and their weird-rat radical changes to the WTC. A simple question to them - why can’t you just cancel this edition?

‘Bored’ skipper Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, on Thursday, opined that Kohli looked bored as a captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit is ready to take over the captaincy.

SC’s Take: Rohit is a great skipper, India really needs him to be the skipper now is a statement that really has taken off in recent times, for the right reasons. But this is just outrageous, to say the least, Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion that he should be replaced just because he looked bored during the IPL is just nuts. First off, how can you look at someone’s face and suggest that he was bored leading his side in pursuit of their first-ever IPL trophy? It is a fact that Kohli’s captaincy in the limited-overs format is a big ‘L’ and he hasn’t done anything for India as a skipper in the shorter-formats but where could you see the boredom on his face? Now, this might not be an overreaction but we really need to take Akhtar’s statement with a pinch of salt, salt for you?

Will RCB win without Kohli?

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, who in his review of the IPL asked if RCB indeed had the firepower to win the 2020 edition of the IPL if not for Virat Kohli’s captaincy. He also insisted that they qualified because of Kohli’s captaincy

SC’s Take: If Hahahhahahah had a face and walked around, it would be this statement - it has everything over-reactive about it. Did RCB have the firepower to win this year’s IPL? No, but it’s not just about the firepower they possessed but the way they utilised it. Rollback to their clash against Mumbai Indians, RCB were indeed running away with the game and were clearly the favourites to make the encounter their own but instead what happened was Kohli’s ‘clever’ captaincy which led to the match tilting in Mumbai’s favour.

Be it bowling the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal-Adam Zampa in the death overs against Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan or be it his decision to put all his faith in Navdeep Saini when he was in the worst form possible. If you are going to talk about the team they had, well it was what they assembled with a keen eye on the IPL title and Kohli was sure that this squad was enough to win the title. And also, he did a lot with the Indian team? Really? In limited-overs, I can’t see any record apart from all the losses in semis and finals with the best of Indian teams. So that talks a lot!

Thangarasu ‘X-Factor’ Natarajan for the win

VVS Laxman considers T Natarajan an ‘X-factor’ for India in next year’s World T20 event.

SC’s Take: If jumping the gun and forecasting things in 2020 is an art, Indians are the Mozarts of it, the tournament is a year away but VVS Laxman already feels that Natarajan is the ‘X-factor’ for the Indian team for the 2021 World T20. With all the hype, you would have already assumed that he’s already proven to be a hit in the international scene but hold on, he hasn’t yet made his debut for the national team. That’s exactly what I mean by jumping the gun. In terms of nailing the yorker, India already has Jasprit Bumrah, who still continues to be the X-factor really.

So in his presence, Natarajan wouldn’t offer anything dramatic and with Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar in the setup, Natarajan might not even be a sure-shot starter. So let’s hold on, wait for him to make his debut before we hype him down so that much that it spoils his career!