Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Mahela Jayawardene vs Michael Clarke

In today’s edition of Friday Fights, two former captains and absolute legends of their country, 0Mahela Jayawardene and Michael Clarke take on each other that promises to be anything but dull. While Jayawardene has the edge of playing more matches, Clarke has the averages in his favour.

In today’s Friday Fights, the reputation of two legends will be on the line as Mahela Jayawardene and Michael Clarke face each other to put a stamp on their already illustrious legacy with some brutal punches. This fight is not for the faint-hearted as both the fighters have the tendency to dig deep while playing for their teams and if we go by the history, this ring is known to bring out the best in fighters, making it ugly in the middle quite often.

Both the fighters have arrived at the ring with their glorious ODI statistics, the only question remains - who will legitimize their legacy? So, without further ado. Let’s rewrite history!

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: JEEZ!! How about that for an opening-round!!

OMG!! What a way to start off the start. No defense. No caution. Just pure attack. Clarke looks to be in a hurry to finish the match as he connects his left hand with brute power. Jayawardene is on the backfoot as he looks to find his footing after the surprising early attack with an average of 44.58. Jayawardene manages to scrape by with an average of 33.37. Not a good start for the Sri Lankan.

Mahela Jayawardene - 7 Michael Clarke - 10

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: What a carnage!!

What has gone into Clarke? He looks to be in no mood to waste any time as after connecting his big left hand again, he pounces on the Sri Lankan to destroy his face with an average of 45.49. A barrage of punches on Jayawardene’s face. BLOOD ALL OVER!! DING! Jeez! If it wasn’t for the bell, Clarke would have finished the match in this round only. Certainly, a reputation shattering round. Jayawardene would be needing some treatment as he bleeds with an average of 29.73.

Mahela Jayawardene - 6 Michael Clarke - 10

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: One-way traffic here folks!!

Jayawardene is trying his level best to stay away from Clarke with an average of 34.58 but the Australian seems determined to connect the punches right to the face with a 38.59 home average. He looks on a mission to destroy the Sri Lankan. Clarke tries to knock off Jayawardene with a brutal jab b2ut doesn’t connect it quite well. Jayawardene survives to fight another round.

Mahela Jayawardene - 8 Michael Clarke - 10

ROUND 4-> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS (in %): Atleast some fightback.

After some words of encouragement from his corner, Jayawardene seems to have some bounce in his movements as he looks for an opening with a conversion rate of 19.79. Some punches exchanges between the boxers. Good to see the former Sri Lankan captain giving it back to Clarke. Finally, he connects one. Jayawardene manages to sneak in a low jab towards the end, but Clarke doesn’t seem too impressed by that as he only has a conversion rate of 12.1. The referee has to come in between to stop Clarke.

Mahela Jayawardene - 10 Michael Clarke - 8

ROUND 5-> STRIKE RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: This is getting really exciting.

Clarke lets Jayawardene know his feelings as some abuses are hurled towards the Sri Lankan, but Jayawardene doesn’t reply back with words, seems to be in his zone. The Aussie goes all out on Jayawardene but none of his punches connect as he fails to get an opening. What do we have here? Jayawardene again manages to sneak in a nasty punch with a strike rate of 82.86, which the Australian doesn’t take too well. Clarke tries to come back with his own set of punches with an 81.52 strike rate in successful chases but some good defense from the Sri Lankan and quite a comeback after being destroyed in the earlier rounds.

Mahela Jayawardene - 10 Michael Clarke - 9

ROUND 6-> 100s IN WINNING CAUSES: TABLES HAVE TURNED!!

Looks like Jayawardene has finally found his mojo as he connects his big right hand with 84.21% of his hundreds coming in winning causes, just when Clarke had taken him for granted. Clarke has lost his footing and is trying to recover from the surprise attack from the Sri Lankan. The referee intervenes as Jayawardene tries to take advantage of the moment. Back on feet, Clarke manages to show some good defense to see out the rest of the round with 62.5% of his 100s coming in winning causes. Match on.

Mahela Jayawardene - 10 Michael Clarke - 8

ROUND 7 -> NO. OF FIFTY+ SCORES WITH 110+ SR: SMOKED IT!!

There’s a reason why Jayawardene is considered to be one of the best players in his country and he displayed that reason quite aptly with a huge right hand of 18.18% of 50s with a strike rate of over 110+. Clarke seems to be stunned by the sudden rise of the Sri Lankan as he has become less chirpy, but manages to hold on with 10.34% of his 50s coming at over 110 strike rate. That’s some resilience from the veteran Sri Lankan.

Mahela Jayawardene - 10 Michael Clarke - 8

ROUND 8 -> AVERAGE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: CLINICAL!!

This is absolutely nuts! It didn’t really feel like Jayawardene would have a chance to recover after the thrashing in the initial rounds but boy did he prove everyone wrong by dominating the next rounds. The Sri Lankan, looking in complete control of the match, dodges the 50.95 average in successful chases by Clarke and hits him with a good jab of 53.72 average in successful chases. Clarke is bleeding from his nose but manages to say on his feet. What a masterclass from the Sri Lankan.

Mahela Jayawardene - 10 Michael Clarke - 8

ROUND 9 -> AVERAGE IN MAJOR TOURNAMENTS: CLARKEY IS BACK!!

Just when it looked like there was no hope of the former Australian captain to make a comeback, he defies all the expectations by connecting a huge wild swing of his left hand with an average of 49.21 in major tournaments. Jayawardene is feeling the effect of the punch as he wobbles to his corner with an average of just 34.94. Thank god the Sri Lankan was able to defend the subsequent punches. Looks like all in from Clarke.

Mahela Jayawardene - 7 Michael Clarke - 10

ROUND 10 -> 50s IN WINNING CAUSE: CLARKE DOMINATES

From where is Clarke getting so much energy after being absent from the middle rounds? Jeez, he absolutely goes bonkers on the former Sri Lankan captain as he connects a barrage of punches with 74.13% of his 50s coming in winning causes. Jayawardene doesn’t have any clue or any answer to the onslaught as he manages to make it through the round with 58.44% of his 50s coming in winning causes. What a leveller!!

Mahela Jayawardene - 10 Michael Clarke - 7

FINAL ROUND -> STRIKE RATE: WHO WINS??

Both the fighters are bleeding and are barely able to stand as they make their way for the final round. Both of them are being cautious, not giving any room to one another. Some words from the Aussie mocking the Sri Lankan and in return, Jayawardene tries to go for the winning punch but a great dodge from Clarke. However, this provides a good opening for the Aussie and he pounces on the opportunity by connecting his left hand with a strike rate of 78.98. Jayawardene tries to return the favour with a strike rate of 78.96, but the Aussie defends it quite nicely.

Mahela Jayawardene - 9 Michael Clarke - 10

WINNER BY UNANIMOUS DECISION - MICHAEL CLARKE

FINAL SCORE: Mahela Jayawardene- 94, Michael Clarke- 101

Kudos to both the fighters for putting on a great display for their fans. It was a treat to watch the match go from one way to another in what can only be called a legendary battle. Although Clarke had the final say in the match, even he would have been doubtful at one point in time about his victory with Jayawardene showing his class, making it a must-watch event for the spectators. In such matches, there’s only one winner in the end and that’s ‘cricket’. That’s it from Friday Fights for this week folks. Do come back next week as we prepare for something even more fatal.