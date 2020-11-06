Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Imran Khan vs Kapil Dev

Two men who are held in high esteem by the cricketing world, Imran Khan and Kapil Dev were among the greatest bowlers, all-rounders and leaders of their era and shaped an entire generation in the sub-continent. In what is set to be truly an epic fight, both will exchange punches in the ring.

Imran Khan and Kapil Dev, well these aren't just two names, but institutions in themselves as such has been their rich legacy and history for their own respective countries. It's hard to think what would have happened to Indian and Pakistan cricket had they not won World Cups under the majestic leadership of Kapil and Imran in 1983 and 1992 respectively. They were fierce competitors on the field, and played some high voltage cricket games in times of tensions across the border and today again, they will revisit those old memories as they take on each other - albeit in the ring, exchanging blows with their batting statistics, as we leave their bowling exploits for some other day. So what are you waiting for? Let's begin the ULTIMATE BOUT.

HERE WE GO:

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: IMRAN KHAN DRAWS FIRST BLOOD

What the heck, was Kapil Dev dozing off? I mean, this is one hell of a start, as Imran literally rattles Kapil with a fearsome punch that lands on his face as perfectly as he used to middle the cricketing ball. Imran's 33.41 is just way too good as he sways away Dev's average of 23.79 with relative ease.

Imran Khan- 9, Kapil Dev- 6

ROUND 2 -> CAREER STRIKE RATE: NEVER EVER EVER UNDERESTIMATE KAPIL DEV

Last time when West Indies underestimated India in the 1983 World Cup final, Kapil Dev marshaled his troops to glory. Despite being a politician, not being an avid reader of history, Imran Khan with a SR of 72.64 tries to go on a counter attacking spree but Dev unleashes a peach of an uppercut as he draws level with an unbelievable SR of 95.07.

Imran Khan- 6, Kapil Dev- 9

ROUND 3 -> HOME AVERAGE: HE IS THE BLOODY PM; IMRAN HOLDS THE HOME FORT

Would you really want to mess with Imran Khan when it comes to home performances? This is his freaking field of expertise - plundering runs and winning votes in his own backyard. In a bid to gain the lead, Kapil, with 24.51, tries his hand at a hook as if it's a check shot, but Khan, waiting to pounce at his rival in his fortress, launches a scathing attack - a series of rapid punches as if a man possessed - to trump Dev with an average of 33.36.

Imran Khan- 9, Kapil Dev- 6

ROUND 4 -> 50s to 100s CONVERSION RATE: THIS WAS CRAZILY CLOSE AS HELL

Now, this is why the tens of hundreds of people have gathered to cheer for their superstars today. They are the greatest sons of their soil, they are going haywire in this bout now, there is no defense on display, jabs and crosses are being thrown around crazily. This is as intense and passionate a round as you would see but Kapil throws an epic cross with a conversion of 6.6% to overcome Khan's jabs as he has merely has a 5% conversation rate.

Imran Khan- 6, Kapil Dev- 7

ROUND 5 -> AWAY AVERAGE, IMRAN- A BATTING HEARTTHROB HOME OR AWAY

After four rounds of adrenaline rush for the fans, they are anticipating R5 to be a momentum shifter. But Dev fans, sorry, this round is just not for you, fellas! This is IMRAN KHAN; he was a PLAYER, be it at home or away. Last round, Kapil found his way out of Khan's jabs, but this time with an average of 33.43, he jabs Dev left, right and center, who is found wanting with an average of 23.41. Imran leads 3-2.

Imran Khan- 9, Kapil Dev- 6

ROUND 6 -> STRIKE RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: THIS IS KAPIL-TSUNAMI

The thing with these legendary figures is they NEVER EVER GIVE UP. They only return back stronger, powerful and motivated to topple the enemy. Kapil exhibits the SHOESHINE. The Indian fans are swooning, this is INSANELY MADMAN stuff. First of all, Dev jabs Imran to avenge last round's enmity and then launches a series of rapid uppercuts, leaving Khan grasping for breath as he can't help duck with a strike-rate of 62.97 in comparison to Dev's 91.

Imran Khan- 5, Kapil Dev- 9

ROUND 7 -> FIFTIES % IN WINNING CAUSES: IMRAN - 'NEVER MESS WITH ME'

Jeez! This is a RIB CAGER. Did Imran take special classes in boxing or did he take last round's shambolic defeat to his heart? This time Khan is in no mood to duck as he is so livid and fuming that he not only takes Dev down with a deadly punch on his rib cage but doesn't spare even ropes and the turnbuckles as he is all fired up. With 73.6% of fifties in wins, Khan outshines Kapil, who only half the time scores a half-century in victories.

Imran Khan- 8, Kapil Dev- 6

ROUND 8 -> WORLD CUP AVERAGE: DEV - 'I AM THE BOSS BABY'!

This was supposed to be the toughest round between these two men in the ring as both are World Cup winners who have completely revolutionized their country's cricketing folklore with the mega event. But Kapil, who won the WC nine years before Imran, with an Average/SR of 37.17/115.15, lands a perfect hook to down Imran, who averages 35.05 with a strike-rate of 65.62 in the World Cups.

Imran Khan- 7, Kapil Dev- 9

ROUND 9 -> HUNDREDS % IN WINNING CAUSES: THIS IS A TOP-NOTCH DRAW

Now, this was the last thing that was left to happen in the bout. Imran and Kapil are hard to separate in the ring as such has been the maddening intensity that this bout has unfolded. Perhaps, no one wants to go back home losing in an Indo-Pak clash. Imran Khan and Kapil Dev launch into each other with several punches, forsaking the rules and, as a result, the referee has to intervene as this round ends in a draw with both men having scored a century each in winning causes.

Imran Khan- 7, Kapil Dev- 7

ROUND 10-> AVERAGE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: KILLER KHAN

We have heard of killer Miller but the ring side has unveiled killer Khan for us that we never know existed. After an intense last round, Kapil seems unruffled and agitated but Imran, like a true boxer, goes back and forth. As Kapil tries to punch Imran with an average of 27.26, Imran, with his 6′ 2″ structure uses the extra reach that he has over 6 feet Kapil as he makes slight room, extends his arm and punches Kapil right into his face with an average of 45.92, making Dev watch stars in daylight, ensuring he can't lose this bout.

Imran Khan- 10, Kapil Dev- 6

FINAL ROUND -> HEAD-TO-HEAD GAMES: BOOM AND DONE!

Will Kapil Dev salvage his pride after losing out the last round? He now can't win but would he be able to draw the fight, at least? Or else will Imran Khan reign supreme with his killer blows? Let's find out. Both the boxers have their eyes fixated on each other; they know the context, the politics, and the pride that is at stake here. But Imran Khan, chuffed with an unbeatable lead, takes the initiative as both men come close to each other. Dev with an average of 15.28 goes for the UPPERCUT but misses. Imran, taking full advantage of an imbalanced Kapil, with an average of 21.65, uses a deadly HOOK, and Dev is down, with Imran Khan winning the battle of ages.

Imran Khan- 8, Kapil Dev- 6

FINAL SCORE - IMRAN KHAN 89-80 KAPIL DEV

Maintaining the dominance that the world saw of Pakistan over India in the Imran-Kapil era, Khan proves too hot to handle for Kapil Dev. Kapil, like the king of comebacks, gave his best and at times, had Imran by the scruff of the neck, but most of the times, Khan, with his indomitable spirit, made Kapil play the catch-up game, which tired out a fighting Kapil. And in the end, forget winning, Kapil couldn't even draw the bout as Imran emerged as the VICTOR hands down.