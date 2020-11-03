 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to freak Dhawal Kulkarni incident proving Sachin’s ‘mandatory helmet’ plea right

    God ia always right

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:54 PM

    When God comes out and speaks, you better listen. 9 hours ago, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to urge the ICC to make batsmen wear helmets (no caps/hats) mandatory and well, an incident today proved his point. A freak Warner throw hit Kulkarni on the head, but the batsman was saved by his helmet.

    Thank god1

    Here is how Twitter reacted on it:

    Exactly!

    Need to think of it!

    That's why he is GOD OF CRICKET

    Hahahaha!

    God is always right!

    :|

