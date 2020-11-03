Twitter reacts to freak Dhawal Kulkarni incident proving Sachin’s ‘mandatory helmet’ plea right

Yesterday at 10:54 PM
When God comes out and speaks, you better listen. 9 hours ago, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to urge the ICC to make batsmen wear helmets (no caps/hats) mandatory and well, an incident today proved his point. A freak Warner throw hit Kulkarni on the head, but the batsman was saved by his helmet.
Thank god1
Sachin can never be wrong 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hHm4B1hZFW— middle stump (@middlestump4) November 3, 2020
Here is how Twitter reacted on it:
Another example of why helmets need to be made mandatory.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2020
Thank God my friend @dhawal_kulkarni was wearing one.@BoriaMajumdar https://t.co/3ZRv8fGLKe
Exactly!
God can never be wrong 🙏— Paras Bhagat (@Sach_TheLegend) November 3, 2020
One more example in the last ball of the first inning today 😔
Absolute proof of what @sachin_rt has said. Helmets must be made mandatory and compulsory. Could have been a serious injury in the absence of protection.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 3, 2020
Need to think of it!
Not only players. We should fear for audience too. A six in the stands can hit their heads too. Scary thought!!— Sujay P (@Sujayinbusiness) November 3, 2020
That's why he is GOD OF CRICKET
Very scary— Aniket Pandey (@Aniketpandey33) November 3, 2020
Sir how you faced those fast bowlers of 90s without helmet?
Hahahaha!
Another example #kurnal pandya bowling bouncer to @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/ydZXZWG9x1— $@! (@sskr193) November 3, 2020
God is always right!
Sachin Sir is Always Right ✨— VISHAL 🇮🇳 || #MI 💙 (@Vishal_SRT10) November 3, 2020
Another Proof!!
Love You GOD @sachin_rt ❣️#SachinTendulkar #GodOfCricket
:|
Perfect example : agar kismet kharab ho to hathi pe baithe ko kutta kaat jata hai— Mayank Kuchhal (@Mayank_Kuchhal) November 3, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sachin
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Dhawal Kulkarni
- David Warner
- David Warner
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.