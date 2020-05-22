Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Hardik Pandya vs Dinesh Mongia

One walked out to bat with a serious expression, intending to cause harm to the bowlers with his sweeps, and the other, with a rather joyful expression with the goal of depositing the bowlers outside the ground. Yes, this week, we have Dinesh Mongia go head-to-head against Hardik Pandya.

Hailing from the city of Chandigarh, Mongia’s technique has an uncanny resemblance with the modern-day all-rounder, Suresh Raina. However, away from all of that, his intentions were likewise to the all-rounder from Surat, Hardik Pandya. Most famously, the Punjab batsman was known for the series against Heath Streak’s Zimbabwe side, where he won the series for the country.

His competitor on the night is none other than Pandya, who has thus far helped the Indian team get past the line with his lusty blows. Away from that, both of them have shown in the brief period of their cricketing careers that they possess the skill set. But, going head to head, who will survive this battle, as there can only be one winner. Let the battle begin.

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: Hardik Pandya gets the bout rolling

It’s punch time, crunch time as the Mumbai Indians all-rounder gets the battle rolling with the opening punch right across Mongia’s face. Despite having played fewer games than Mongia, it is Pandya’s average of 29.9 which is superior to the southpaw’s 27.95. With that punch, we are all set for the long night and by that, I mean the fight is underway.

Dinesh Mongia-9 Hardik Pandya-10

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: ROUND 2, RESULT - THE SAME

The Chandigarh Lion for a second thought that he was in the game, against his fiercest rival, Pandya, in the battle away from home. Right when he was about to throw that jab across the face of the Gujarati all-rounder, his block and return leaves him stunned. Move on, says the referee as there seems to be a bit of roughness going between the two. Pandya’s 18.08 edges past the yesteryear star’s 17.94.

Dinesh Mongia-9 Hardik Pandya-10

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: Hattrick with the bat for PANDYA

While his bowling has taken the fore in International cricket thus far, his batting average in home conditions has won him the third round of this fight against the former ICL icon. Not only did he edge past him Mongia, but Pandya has helped himself to a significant lead after three rounds, with his number of 37.83 edging past Mongia’s 37.2.

Dinesh Mongia-9 Hardik Pandya-10

ROUND 4 -> AVERAGE IN NEUTRAL VENUES: HE IS ON FIREEEEEE!

Another round bites the dust, another gone, another gone, another round bites the dust. The southpaw tried his level best in this round, with his golden left-arm, but it was the Baroda man's right-arm jab which wins this round. The margin is huge - a difference of 3.45 separating the duo when it comes to average in neutral venues. And with that, he has really started putting on a show here.

Dinesh Mongia-8 Hardik Pandya-10

ROUND 5 -> AVERAGE IN WORLD CUP: PANDYA’s hands is filled with blood

Despite just playing One World cup in comparison to the yesteryear star, Pandya is ruling the roost with his punches. Once again, his 32.28 was superior, way, way superior to the numbers posted by the 43-year-old, who just had a meagre 20 against his name on the day.

Dinesh Mongia-8 Hardik Pandya-10

ROUND 6 -> STRIKE RATE: SOMEONE SAVE MONGIA

This is turning out to be a carnage from the younger of the Pandya brothers. Just like he deposits the ball outside the ground, he is putting Mongia to the task with his punches, which has the all-rounder in a cold spot. A godlike strike rate of 115.57 from him is enough, more than enough to take the upper hand of this contest against his compatriot, who just has 71.47 against his name.

Dinesh Mongia-8 Hardik Pandya-10

ROUND 7-> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS (in %): Finally, MONGIA DOES AN UNDERTAKER

He wakes up from the grave, he does it and there is chillness about the bout. Where has he been all this while, when the contest was getting heated up. Where was this vigour when the crowd went numb about the fight? Nevertheless, he is back at it, with a solid 20 percent against Pandya’s ZERO.

Dinesh Mongia-10 Hardik Pandya-5

ROUND 8 -> NUMBER OF FIFTIES IN WINNING CAUSES: MAKE IT TWO IN A FRICKIN ROW

One becomes two. Here too, it is no different, with the mythical man himself pulling off a real deal twice in a row. After punching him right across in the 50 to 100 conversation category, he is back with a real gritty punch in the number of fifties in winning cause. No complaints, whatsoever, with four fifties against Pandya’s meagre two. There we are, back again, not exactly square but competitive.

Dinesh Mongia-10 Hardik Pandya-8

ROUND 9 -> AVERAGE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: THE MATCH-WINNER MONGIA

Sorry, we actually ruled him out of the contest pretty much early on in the contest but man-oh-man is he not putting up a fight. Talking about fights and rounds, this one was pretty much one-sided, thanks to the brilliance from this MAN. The FIGHTER in Mongia comes right out on top. His 33.33 while chasing in a successful cause is more than his counterpart’s 31.76, which, too, is a decent effort.

Dinesh Mongia-10 Hardik Pandya-9

ROUND 10 -> STRIKE RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: Hold your HORSES, MONGHEADS!

Mongheads, spare a minute, cause he’s back, the man who looked out of form in the previous few rounds is back. With that stunning punch after a nice dodge, the 26-year-old exceeds expectations in the fight with a 124.42 over his rival’s 78.12. The contest is not yet over, anyone can walk away victorious in this fierce of bouts.

Dinesh Mongia-8 Hardik Pandya-10

ROUND 11 -> NUMBER OF HUNDREDS IN WINNING CAUSES: Pandya’s brigade goes down this time

This time, it is the reverse as the Pandya brigade goes down just like the London bridge. Twice in this bout, it has been the hundreds column that has troubled the all-rounder, with the Punjab batsman taking home the honours. At this point, surely, the 26-year-old would be livid with Ravindra Jadeja for running him out in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan, where he could have got himself a hundred and thrashed the hell out of his opponent in this fight.

Dinesh Mongia-10 Hardik Pandya-5

FINAL ROUND -> NUMBER OF 50+ SCORES WITH 100+ SR: Is it going to ANOTHER TIE?

This is the closest we have come in the past few rounds, both of them have a stake to claim here - for the title of the ODI legacy. Only one can come out victorious, who will it be? It goes down the wire and there we have it!!!! The Mumbai Indians all-rounder, with the closest of margins, takes home this bout and of course, the bragging rights too! With just one difference between the two, it is the current-day Indian all-rounder who walks away with the title. Holy smokes, the contest has been closely fought and a big congratulations to the winner and commiserations for the loser.

Dinesh Mongia-9 Hardik Pandya-10

WINNER BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT - HARDIK HIMANSHU PANDYA

FINAL SCORE: 106-107

WE HAVE IT OFFICIALLY, the ring is just about to break down for it has witnessed an epic encounter out of two fighters in a fight that was not even considered as PPV. The man, the Mumbai-adopted boy in the Indian Premier League, Hardik Himanshu Pandya, comes away with a win, thanks to his exotic numbers in comparison to the yesteryear star, Dinesh Mongia. None of us surely expected both of them to give us such a close fight and the result was indeed closer than expected.