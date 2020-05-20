What if Wednesday | What if India vs New Zealand league game of 2019 World Cup wasn’t washed out

It’s a natural response of all fans to consider the Kiwi as the underdog in an India vs New Zealand fixture and the same happened before the semifinal game of 2019 World Cup. But what if the league stage game between the two teams had taken place and India had a clearer picture of the contest ahead.

New Zealand’s performance in the 2015 World Cup, wherein the co-hosts made it to the final of the ICC mega event for the first time in history, had set the bar high up for their opponents. However, ahead of the 2019 World Cup in England, India became one of the favourites to claim the title while New Zealand’s claim had been weakened due to their recent performances. Despite India’s crushing defeat against the Kiwis in the warm-up fixture, India were hailed as favourites ahead of their league stage clash.

As high the anticipation was high for the unbeaten teams were supposed to meet, the game at Trent Bridge ended up being washed out. Consequently, the same notion thrived when the two teams were supposed to meet at the semifinal. India were crushed by New Zealand as the former’s last hope, MS Dhoni was run out by Martin Guptill with the (in)famous direct hit. Since then Dhoni hasn’t been seen in Indian colours and even during the lockdown, the speculations about the former captain’s retirement is all over the place. But what if the rain gods had decided to let the match being carried out that day in Nottingham?

The year is 2019, a bright sunny day at the Trent Bridge and the crowd is anticipating an India vs New Zealand encounter. India, of course, are favourites after they started their World Cup campaign with two consecutive wins, against South Africa and Australia. On the other hand, New Zealand have also remained unbeaten till now having won their first three games against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. But this game against India is going to be their first real test. The Kiwis were able to register a huge victory, a margin of 6 wickets and 77 balls remaining, in the warm-up game against India.

Together Trent boult and Jimmy Neesham sent India packing for just 179 runs at The Oval. But this competition is the real deal and will serve as a huge boost of confidence if they are able to overthrow India. However, Virat Kohli’s team have overcome two big teams and have that momentum going. So here it is! India have won the toss and are going to bowl first this time! Oh well, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are out to bat. The openers started off well in the first game but the last two games have been a bummer. Captain Kane Williamson has taken most of the charge and let’s see what happens now.

Jasprit Bumrah is leading the attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the pressure is definitely on the batsmen but the so far, through the first ten overs, Munro and Guptill have tackled the pressure well with 70/0 on the board. India finally find their breakthrough in the twelfth over, courtesy of Kumar. And by the fifteenth over, both the openers are sent back. The next 20 overs is a slow but smooth partnership between Ross Taylor and his captain. Taylor finally departs in the 36th over as New Zealand touch 200 for the loss of three wickets. Williamson forms quick partnerships with Latham and Neesham and finally, losing seven wickets, New Zealand put up a total of 291 on the board.

Chasing 292, India lose Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the first five overs itself by Matt Henry. Rahul stays on and forms decent partnerships with Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. Now as Rahul departs, courtesy of Boult, the responsibility is now on the former India captain to help in the chase. At the end of 25 overs, India are on 86/3 and it’s a long road ahead and Dhoni soon watches Pandya as he is sent back by Lockie Ferguson and in comes Dinesh Karthik.

From there, the two toil hard against the strong pace attack while also squeezing in some boundaries here and there. As the 40th over is reached, India are on 189/6 with Karthik gone after contributing a 55-ball 60, followed by the wicket of Vijay Shankar. Dhoni was the laidback one in the partnership but as soon as Kedar Jadhav joined him, the former took charge as much as possible as another 123 runs were required off the final 10 overs with only four wickets remaining. But Boult’s return marked the swiping off of the Indian tailenders as Dhoni(107 n.o. off 92) watched India getting all out for 267.

With that setback, India had to bounce back into the competition, which they did after a huge win over Pakistan followed by close contests against West Indies and Afghanistan, due to which India’s NRR took a slight hit. On the other hand, England too had to face tight competitions against West Indies, Australia, and New Zealand. Meanwhile, the latter registered massive wins against West Indies and South Africa. Hence, now fate has brought India and New Zealand - second and third on the points table- back together again and they’ll meet at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 3.

In front of a beautiful and enthusiastic crowd, full of 80 per cent Indian fans, Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat first for obvious reasons. A perfect ground and perfect conditions have welcomed the two teams and Kiwi openers have come out to bat. Within the course of the game, the Indian bowlers were able to show their skills missing in their previous encounter and this time Williamson was uprooted by Kumar. The onus was on Taylor and Henry Nicholls to take the game forward. Forming decent partnerships with Nicholls and Latham, Taylor took New Zealand to the 197/5 in 40 overs. In the last 10 overs, Taylor fired across his partnerships with Neesham and Grandhomme seeing New Zealand to a total of 279/7. In response to a target of 280, India’s top order once again fell vulnerable to the Boult-led pace attack.

All eyes were on Dhoni, who came down to bat at No. 5 when India were on 77/3 in 20 overs. Batting around Dhoni for the next twelve overs, Pandya added 56 off 30 deliveries before getting dismissed by Neesham. At 140/4, Karthik joined Dhoni while eyeing another 140 runs to win off 18 overs, they formed a stable partnership which saw them adding 66 runs in the next 13 overs. The final deed was done by Dhoni with the help of Jadeja’s partnership as India completed the target in the 49th over and Dhoni remaining unbeaten at 76, overpowering Taylor’s heroics.

Beating New Zealand in the semifinal, India make it to the final burying the pain of the semifinal exit in the 2015 World Cup. On the other hand, Australia and England met at the Old Trafford in Machester on July 9. The rain-interrupted game saw Australia come back strong on the second day and post a gigantic total of 336/5 with Alex Carey and Maxwell forming a partnership of 170 runs. England were bundled out for 301 with Starc bagging five-wicket haul.

India and Australia meet in a World Cup for the first time since 2003. Although ages ago, the defeat was still fresh amongst Indian fans. Kohli had been incredibly unlucky in ICC knockouts so far but it was Kohli’s day through and through as he scored an unbeaten hundred and Dhoni, at No.4, scoring an unbeaten half-century, posted a total of 359/2. How the tables have turned! Yes, THAT exact score of 359 that had haunted Indian fans for years! Aaron Finch had to face the menace that Ponting’s team had created 16 years ago. And as Bumrah wiped off Australia’s tail in the 40th over, India FINALLY lifted a World Cup title beating the mighty Aussies for the first time ever. Amidst all the excitement, a very proud and happy Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket as all his ambitions were fulfilled on that fateful day at Lord’s.