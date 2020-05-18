Overreaction Monday ft Piers Morgan, Manchester City buying the league and Unfit footballers

Overthinking and over-reacting to situations is the human way but when it comes to football something clicks in a person that makes things comical, ludicrous and rarely sensible. That being said after an empty weekend of hysterical fans in England, there were bound to be a few hare-brained ideas.

If the Premier League returns, it’s not going to be real football

In the take of the week, Piers Morgan has claimed that if the Premier League returns then it’s not going to be real football but instead more of a glorified practice match.

SC Take: Football is back and with it comes the utter nonsense that it forces a few men and women to spew about the internet. Number one on that list, nearly everyday, is the great Piers Morgan and this time he’s asked the world if watching the Premier League play a glorified practise match and not real football is really worth it? The fact of the matter is, that shockingly he’s right and wrong but mostly just wrong.

The first few gameweeks are going to lack that same physicality and may even lack a little of that technical quality that players have had over the course of the season. That’s because they’ve had a pre-season and not immediately thrown back into football after a two-month layoff. Which is exactly what will happen here especially in the next coming weeks. Calling it “not real football” is idiotic and ridiculous especially given the sacrifice and hard work that the players are putting in. But it is Piers Morgan after all.

Manchester City ‘buying the league’ is the biggest myth in football.

With Manchester City towering over the rest in recent years, it has seen many claiming that the Cityzens buying the league is the greatest myth ever to be created.

SC Take: Saying that Manchester City aren’t buying the league and then backing that by saying that City have only three of the most expensive buys in Premier League history doesn’t help anyone’s cause. Why? Because breaking the transfer record means nothing, not when you spend an average of 40 to 50 million on not one, not two and not even three but four to five players a year. But it’s true, Manchester City haven’t bought the league.

They’ve simply spent utterly insane amounts of money and changed the landscape of the way Premier League clubs spent money. Not only that, but their rise as a power in the league has also seen it become the most competitive one in Europe’s top five which paved the way to the broadcasting deal and further saw money dropped down the hole. Did they buy the league? No. But did they spend so much of money that they effectively bought the league? Yes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are ‘even better’ creatively than Kevin De Bruyne

In a shocking article in the Liverpool Echo, the author has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are ‘even better’ creatively than Kevin De Bruyne.

SC Take: Now Liverpool’s dynamic full-back duo are downright brilliant in their own regard but comparing them to arguably the greatest creator in football right now has to be a joke. Hell, comparing Kevin De Bruyne to Philippe Coutinho is an even bigger joke especially since the Brazilian wouldn’t even touch the Belgian even when he was in his heyday. The fact of the matter is that de Bruyne has transformed his game to an art-form and creating offensive moves is second nature to him.

The way Liverpool set up, on the other hand, has certainly helped both their full-backs but they’re not even close to what the former Chelsea man produces. Take this as an example, De Bryune has eight goals and 16 assists in this season alone. Liverpool’s duo has three goals and 19 assists, now you tell the world, who is even better creatively?

Why aren’t footballers already fit?

In what has been two months of no football, fans and critics alike have started complaining at players and wondering why they aren’t fit yet despite training being banned.

SC Take: Piers Morgan takes the cake as the overreaction take of the week but this one gave the legendary broadcaster a run for his nonsense money. Apparently training at home alongside keeping with the diet and regimen that the club has provided a player should be more than enough for them to play one of the most relentless sports in the world. Not only that, it’s more than enough to play it at arguably one of the highest levels ever.

Ignore the fact that training hasn’t even been allowed in England since early March and ignore the fact that most players have been confined to their houses but they need to be match fit. Not only that, ignore the fact that the players could get seriously injured and potentially lose what is their key source of income because the interweb claims that they should already be fit. There’s a reason why football is coming back slowly because players need time to get match-fit, which is equally as important if not even more important than pure fitness.