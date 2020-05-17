Sports complexes and stadiums to be opened in new lockdown phase, confirms MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Sunday, permitted the reopening of sports facilities and stadiums, while confirming that they will, however, remain inaccessible to any spectators, as the fourth phase of lockdown kicks off in the country. The government of India extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, but as sports complexes will now be open, it will make way for at least the resumption of halted training camps. Meanwhile, sport continues to be listed among the events and gatherings which are not permitted as of now.