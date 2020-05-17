Sports complexes and stadiums to be opened in new lockdown phase, confirms MHA

Today at 9:03 PM
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nationwide lockdown in India was extended till May 31 and the new lockdown phase will see sports complexes and stadiums being opened. While stadiums won’t be accessible to spectators, it still means that halted training camps could now be resumed.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Sunday, permitted the reopening of sports facilities and stadiums, while confirming that they will, however, remain inaccessible to any spectators, as the fourth phase of lockdown kicks off in the country. The government of India extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, but as sports complexes will now be open, it will make way for at least the resumption of halted training camps. Meanwhile, sport continues to be listed among the events and gatherings which are not permitted as of now.
"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open, however, spectators won't be allowed," read one of the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines to be followed during the lockdown, which was due to end on Monday but has been extended till May 31, reported TOI. So far, India has recorded over 90,000 COVID-19 cases with nearly 3000 deaths. Amidst the crisis, the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, was postponed indefinitely.
Meanwhile, Olympics-bound elite athletes, who are based at Sports Authority of India (SAI) complexes in Patiala and Bengaluru, have been asking a resumption of training for the past couple of weeks. On May 3, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju declared that the ministry was proposing a phase-wise resumption of national camps by the end of this month for at least the Olympic-bound athletes.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.