Postponement of T20 World Cup could make way for IPL, feels Mark Taylor

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor is of the belief that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup’s likely postponement could make way for the BCCI to host a delayed Indian Premier League 2020 season. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI had to postpone the marquee T20 league indefinitely.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking over the world, all sports were affected globally. It eventually led to the postponement of major cricket tournaments, with the IPL being one of the biggest events that got caught in the crossfire. The pandemic has, in fact, has also put the fate of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in jeopardy. And in the wake of all this, former Australia captain Mark Taylor revealed that year's ICC T20 World Cup could likely be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making way for the BCCI to host the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), instead, in that slot.

The ICC mega event was originally scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15. Taylor added that if a delayed IPL is held, the travel will be the players' individual responsibility and not their national board's.

"I think that's the most likely scenario (postponement of T20 World Cup) because 15 teams planning to come to Australia between October and November, 45 matches over a proposed seven venues, national travel is going to extremely difficult in the world we are living in," Taylor told Channel Nine Sports, reported TOI.

"14 days isolation before that makes it even harder. More than likely that event is not going ahead. So if the ICC decides to postpone the event that will open the door for the BCCI to say that we will have our IPL in India which actually puts the onus back on individuals then rather than nations moving whole teams over to a certain country."

The veteran opener also said that there will be considerable negotiation between Cricket Australia with BCCI regarding the latter’s scheduled tour Down under next year. In that case, Australia would have to consider the possibility of the IPL being held, even though T20 World Cup would remain their priority.

"So that is certainly a possibility or probability. Cricket Australia will obviously want the T20 World Cup but at the same time will be working hard with India that if their players go there for IPL, they will want India to come to Australia for our summer of cricket next year," Taylor said.

"Cricket in a way is fortunate with the timing. They have now got some time to do some planning. I have no doubt that CA will now be thinking about IPL and not T20 World Cup. They want India in this country. That's what they want and they are already talking about Adelaide Oval as a hub."