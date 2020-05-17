Adidas to host 'HomeTeamHero' challenge in support of COVID-19 response fund for WHO

Today at 6:48 PM
Adidas have announced the launch of the 'HomeTeamHero' challenge - a virtual sporting event for athletes to unite and help make a difference by dedicating their workouts for good. Running globally from May 29 – June 7, for every hour of tracked activity, adidas will donate $1 to WHO's COVID-19 fund.
Bringing together its global community of athletes to take part, the challenge is enabled by the collaboration between multiple activity tracking apps, includingGarmin, Zwift, Polar, Suunto, JoyRunand adidas’ own suite of performance platforms - adidas Running and adidas Training –which will also house an extended selection of Guided Workouts led by top athletes such as Cricketer Rohit Sharma, Track Sprinter Hima Das & Boxers Nikhat Zareen & Simranjit Kaur.
The result of this collective effort is the creation of a global digital sports event, whereeveryone is invited to participate to help reach the one-million-hour goal, making all minute’s matter, regardless of sport, discipline, ability level or current stage of lockdown.
Manish Sapra, Senior Marketing Director at adidas, said:“It is our endeavor to provide tangible ways for consumers to keep active & engaged during these testing times. Regardless of circumstance, what unites us all is our drive to do good, feel connected to each other as one team and most importantly, to say thank you to the essential workers who were there for us in a time of need. This is our chance to be there for those who kept us moving.”
This challenge is the latest in adidas’ collaboration-orientated response to keep its communities healthy, active and connected as the world begins to transition into what’s next. Giving an opportunity to people to lace up, contribute and support the front liners by making every minute count.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe