What if Wednesday | What if Pakistan players were still allowed to play in the IPL

It was in the second season of the tournament, where the Pakistani players were banned from taking part in the league that ruled the roost. But, what if, in a parallel world, without the political influence, Pakistani players were still allowed to take part in the tournament, what would happen?

In the 2008 IPL finals, Sohail Tanvir hit the winning runs for Rajasthan Royals on their route to their first IPL trophy. He was just one of the 11 Pakistani players who were picked in the IPL auction by the franchises, including popular names such as Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik.

Going into the 2009 IPL auctions in Goa, the names of all the Pakistani players in the draft were prepared and ready. Tanvir was retained by his franchise and so was Afridi, Kamran, Salman, Akhtar and Umar Gul after their performances for their franchise. RCB released Misbah-ul-Haq while Kolkata Knight Riders released Mohammad Hafeez as Malik too was left out.

That put all these players back into the auction pool ahead of the new season, alongside youngster Mohammed Amir. While Kamran Akmal was retained by Rajasthan Royals, his brother Umar was also put into the Auction pool after his impressive display. CSK needing an experienced all-rounder went in to rope the services of Mohammad Hafeez, who was already an integral part of the national team. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians grabbed the opportunity to sign Amir in their squad. The next name in the Auctions was called and it was the time of the younger Akmal brother, with RCB snapping up the keeper.

The second season of the tournament was set to start in the month of April, ahead of the Champions Trophy later in the year. Just ahead of the tournament, veteran pacer Akhtar ruled himself out of the IPL as KKR roped in the all-rounder Malik as his replacement. Batting alongside the likes of Brendon McCullum, Malik put on a show for the Knight Riders in the season with his constant batting displays, ending the season as the top-run scorer for KKR with 390 runs.

On the other hand, for CSK, Hafeez did a handy job, scoring runs in the middle-order and also gave MS Dhoni a bowling option. But far away from these two franchises, Mumbai Indians realised that they had just unearthed one of the best talents - Amir with his amazing left-arm seamers. Alongside the experience of Lasith Malinga, the duo formed an incredible partnership for the Mumbai-based franchise, who despite all of that could only finish seventh on the table.

DC’s Afridi was extremely happy after winning the IPL title and came out in the press conference to admit that it is the best thing that could have happened to him. And Pakistan were braced for more T20 action, this time with the World T20 in England in the month of June just after the end of a frantic season of IPL. Pakistan’s first encounter was against the host nation, England. The entire team looked like they were hungover from the IPL, with the PCB even going on-air admitting that IPL might have played a part. However, skipper Younis Khan declined it and went to say that they will make a comeback in the tournament. And in the next game, they put on a show against the Netherlands, putting themselves back on track.

First up, they faced Sri Lanka in Group F and butchered them, with all the IPL stars putting on a show. And then, against New Zealand, it was a one-sided contest as the Kiwi nation never turned up for the contest. Lastly, it was a walk-through contest against Ireland as Pakistan overcame their early tournament debacle. In the knock-out stages, they faced the wrath of South Africa, who was one of the pre-tournament favourites for the title.

Little did South Africa know that Pakistan were up for the party. Kamran Akmal provided the blazing start before Shahid Afridi and Malik steadied the Pakistani ship to take them to 149/4. With Amir’s early dismissal alongside Afridi’s sensational bowling display in the middle-overs, they got past the hurdle of facing England in the final. They faced fellow Asian side Sri Lanka.

It was a blast for the Pakistan side as they dismissed Sri Lanka for just 138/6. With the chase, attention was on one man - Afridi. He did not disappoint, scoring the winning runs and raising his bat to say that ‘IPL’s experience was valuable,’ to the selectors. In the Man of the match ceremony, he went on to credit the tournament for giving them valuable experience ahead of the T20 World Cup.

With the Champions League just around the corner, Pakistan saw this as an opportunity to call the BCCI and host them for a bilateral series. BCCI, who just cancelled a tour in 2008, accepted the offer this time and went to tour Pakistan. In the three-match ODI series, it was India, who came out victorious 2-1 while Pakistan demolished them in the T20 format, 2-0. However, all eyes were on the biggest format - Test, where the crowds flocked in numbers.

All eyes were on the two teams, who were set to face each other for the first time in three years. The Pakistan selectors rewarded Amir with a Test debut following a fabulous show in the calendar year. Bowling against the likes of Sehwag and Dravid, Amir put on a show with his control over his swinging deliveries.

And, with that cracker, Amir just dismissed the ‘Wall’ beating his inside edge to hit the middle of the stump. “The left-arm seamer runs in to bowl and another wicket, fifer on his debut,” said Ravi Shastri on-air as Amir picked up his maiden fifer on debut. To their disappointment, however, the game ended in a draw as did the Test series with two tight contests. The first time in four years that a series between the two sides ended in a draw.

In September, the two sides locked horns yet again, with Pakistan walking out rather confidently, owing to their success earlier. On the other hand, India were a little shaky, with a relatively newer squad. Batting first, Pakistan lost both their openers and the focus was on Malik yet again. After being battered and bruised in the last year, it was his time to show the world that he is capable of scoring runs.

Slowly yet steadily, he started to up the ante and took the attack to the Indian spinners and ended up scoring 128. His knock took Pakistan to a total of 302/9 at the end of their 50 overs. For India, the target, the rivalry - everything started getting at the back of their head. India had just lost a T20I series to Pakistan before the series and with that playing at the back of their head, they failed miserably to chase the target and Pakistan continued this sparkling run with a win over Australia which helped them to a semi-final. In just a wind’s breeze, they were named the Champions, with Malik and Amir playing a vital role in their whirlwind victory.

All of this had to culminate somewhere - it was the tour to England, where Pakistan needed to prove their domination on the International front. First, it was the domination against India, later Australia and finally, it was now - England. 2-1 down in the series, it was the fourth Test at Lord’s where Pakistan had to get a move on. In the first innings, it required an impactful spell from Amir, who picked up 6/84 as England scored 446 runs.

Just when the game looked stretched away from their hands, the comeback man - Shoaib Malik walked in to bat. He knew in hindsight that one good innings would help him get a spot back in the Test squad after missing out for a long time. “Through the covers, Malik brings up his comeback hundred,” and the crowd stood on their feet. He had just crossed 1800 runs in Test matches, batting in the middle order and on the back of his inspired form, Pakistan brought up their total of 350, just 96 short of England’s total.

Batting second, England put on a show, scoring 250 runs, leaving Pakistan chasing a target of over 300 in the second innings, with Asif picking up five wickets this time around. Imran Farhat walked out to bat and he got out in the very same session alongside Yasir Hameed. All eyes were on two men - Salman Butt and Malik. Both of them were on 1842 career runs and inching their way towards the landmark 2000 runs.

As Butt flicked one on his leg-side he brought up his 2000th Test run and now all eyes were on Malik. Pakistan still needed 20 runs in four overs to bring up an iconic victory with just three wickets left. Malik, still strong at 148, knew that this game was the most crucial one in his life. A flick to the boundary off Stuart Broad and with that Malik brings up his 150 and Pakistan secure a memorable victory in England at Lord’s. And, this became monumental in shaping Pakistan’s cricketing future.