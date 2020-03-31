Coronavirus' impact will be very severe, feels Shivlal Yadav

Former Indian spinner and ex-BCCI president N Shivlal Yadav has predicted that the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will be severe on BCCI's overall wealth as the sponsors will be hard-pressed to invest. However, he has also added that an unprecedented situation will not be anyone's fault.

The last part of the domestic season has been postponed, the IPL is on the verge of being cancelled all thanks to the Coronavirus crisis that the world has found itself in. While the economists have predicted that the recession that will come up will be severe than the 2009 World Recession, or might touch the 1928 great depression, former BCCI boss Shivlal Yadav predicted that the BCCI will face a huge economic crisis.

“It is a very sad situation right now. The impact will be very severe and the BCCI may have to face losses in terms of revenue because it takes lot of time for the economy to be back on the rails. I won’t say the sponsors would desert the BCCI completely but they will be hard-pressed to invest with the same kind of enthusiasm as they have been doing over the years,” he told Sportstar in an exclusive chat on Monday.

With the Narendra Modi government declaring a 21-day lock-down in the country, chances of any match happening are bleak than ever. Shivlal Yadav believes that it was an important decision and there is no other way than following the government guidelines.

"There is nothing that can be done right now. All one has to do is to obey the government guidelines during this lockdown and just hope and pray for the best. What should be of bigger concern is the kind of impact this lockdown will have across different sectors once the situation eases,” he added.

“With the IPL almost doubtful, most of the players will be badly hit in terms of gearing up for the mega event in Australia this October if at all it is held as per schedule. And, with Australia imposing sanctions on entry into their country for the next few months, I am sure there can be a rethink too on the original schedule,” Yadav opined.