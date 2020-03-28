Mumbai Premier League team owners to donate Rs 8 lakh to groundsmen

All eight teams of T20 Mumbai League or the Mumbai Premier League, collectively agreed to donate eight lakh to help the groundsmen of the Mumbai maidans out in these difficult times. The league that was formed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in 2018 has seen two editions so far. Now, with all sports being put on hold due to the widespread Covid-19 outbreak, even the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has postponed all their matches till April 15.