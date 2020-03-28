Mumbai Premier League team owners to donate Rs 8 lakh to groundsmen

Today at 7:04 PM
All eight team owners of the Mumbai Premier League have donated one lakh each towards helping the groundsmen in Mumbai grounds who are struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All cricket has been cancelled in India by the BCCI and the country is in lockdown till April 15.
All eight teams of T20 Mumbai League or the Mumbai Premier League, collectively agreed to donate eight lakh to help the groundsmen of the Mumbai maidans out in these difficult times. The league that was formed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in 2018 has seen two editions so far. Now, with all sports being put on hold due to the widespread Covid-19 outbreak, even the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has postponed all their matches till April 15.
In the wake of the pandemic, all eight MPL team owners wrote to the MCA chief Vijay Patil about financially helping the groundsmen out. Each of the eight teams pledged to donate 1 lakh to the fund.
"With the Covid-19 lockdowns, the daily wager community that is our maidan clubs' groundsmen find that their only source of income comes to a significant halt," the MPL team owners wrote in a letter to MCA chief Vijay Patil, as reported by PTI.
"To help them overcome this crisis, on behalf of all the T20 Mumbai Premier League, the team owners would like to contribute Rs one lakh per team as a gesture to support many groundsmen," the owners stated.
