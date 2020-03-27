Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Sourav Ganguly vs Saeed Anwar

The Golden Era in cricket has given us fond memories of cricketing giants who have made the 50-over format worth its name and what better in the time of quarantine to relive the era. Welcome to the March 27 edition of ‘Friday Fights’ and today, it’s the battle between Sourav Ganguly and Saeed Anwar.

Pakistan, even though statistically a better 50-over side in the eras gone by, have never been at their best when playing against India in World Cups. But we all remember the magnificent hundred scored by a laidback yet graceful timer of the bat, Saeed Anwar, against the neighbours in the 2003 World Cup. However, Sourav Ganguly -the Indian captain- was the winner at the end of the day. Not just that, Ganguly was, in fact, one of the greatest ODI players from the subcontinent. So for today’s great battle we put the two men against each other, purely as openers, and see who wins. Here we go.

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: Ganguly announces war with first punch

The former Indian captain, now the most powerful face in Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly STRIKES FIRST! Ganguly, with an overall career average of 41.02, lands the first punch, and Saeed Anwar - with a career average of 39.21 - takes the BLOW! But the action has just started.

Sourav Ganguly-10 Saeed Anwar-8

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: Ganguly punches even harder

One of the fiercest personalities in cricket, Sourav Ganguly just can’t hold himself back when it’s a game- be it cricket or boxing! So here he is going full Ganguly on the Pakistani opener and WHACK! Anwar - with an average in foreign conditions at 29.73- can’t escape the former Indian captain with 36.89.

Sourav Ganguly- 10 Saeed Anwar- 5

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: Anwar is back in the game with a jab

Not too fierce, but not too blunt either, the Pakistani left-handed opener has landed his opening punch -with a commendable speed of 46.97- and beats Ganguly’s average at home conditions, which is at 44.42. Now, the game has really begun, let’s see how it progresses!

Sourav Ganguly- 8 Saeed Anwar- 10

ROUND 4 -> AVERAGE IN NEUTRAL VENUES: A fight among equals

Both Ganguly and Anwar had to go through their share of tough times in their life but in a game of Boxing there’s irrespective of all factors. And here we are looking at their respective average in the neutral venue and Ganguly, the stronger guard, pulls off a last-minute punch. It’s just a matter of 42.34 and 41.82. Nevertheless, Ganguly wins the round.

Sourav Ganguly- 10 Saeed Anwar- 9

ROUND 5 -> AVERAGE IN MAJOR TOURNAMENTS: Ganguly punches above and beyond

BIG are the moments that make you a hero or make you irrelevant. Both Ganguly and his Pakistani counterpart have made it a point to remain relevant as long as possible. So we looked back at their average in major tournaments and WHOA Ganguly, with 58.03, makes his dominant punch yet again on Anwar with 56.22.

Sourav Ganguly- 10 Saeed Anwar- 8

ROUND 6 -> STRIKE RATE: Anwar rises from his Ashes and shoves harder

WHOA! We definitely did not see THAT coming! That was a huge blow by Saeed Anwar and Ganguly barely survives falling on the ground. The former Indian captain- with a career strike rate of 73.7- is panting since it’s the first big punch of the night that has befallen on him with a raging speed of 80.67 kph.

Sourav Ganguly- 6 Saeed Anwar- 10

ROUND 7-> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS (in %): Saeed goes punchin’

WOW! Now that’s a big surprise. Saeed Anwar with a conversion rate of 46.51 thrashes Ganguly’s 30.55. This was a big-time coming from the underdog, wasn’t it? So that’s two in a row for the Pakistani veteran! But can he maintain his gigantic form against another ODI giant?

Sourav Ganguly- 6 Saeed Anwar- 10

ROUND 8 -> NO OF FIFTY-PLUS SCORES WITH 120+ STRIKE RATE: The punching game is strong with Anwar

Winning is a habit, they say! ANOTHER ROUND, ANOTHER VICTORY FOR SAEED ANWAR. Anwar’s tally of seven fifty-plus scores with a strike rate over 120 is unimaginably superlative against the Bengal Tiger’s 3. THREE IN A ROW, FOR ANWAR WITH THIS! Someone wake Sourav Ganguly up!

Sourav Ganguly- 4 Saeed Anwar- 10

ROUND 9 -> NUMBER OF FIFTIES IN WINNING CAUSES: The Empire Rises Back with a counter punch

No, no, no. You never count THE SOURAV GANGULY down. You never do. This is a man who has captained India in two major ICC tournament finals. He sure knows how to handle the pressure. He punches right back at Anwar with 41 half-centuries in won games as compared to the latter’s 37. Sanity has been restored.

Sourav Ganguly- 10 Saeed Anwar- 8

ROUND 10 -> PERCENTAGE OF HUNDREDS IN WINNING CAUSES: There's no stopping Dada and his uppercut

Now the BATTLE has moved to the more serious stages, no one’s holding themselves back. But we’re going to have a winner, nevertheless. So, game on it is! With 18 hundreds in winning the causes, the Indian ODI giant has made Anwar’s 16 nothing but meek. This just gets better and better. Guess who is winning?

Sourav Ganguly- 10 Saeed Anwar- 9

Round 11 -> NUMBER OF FIFTY-PLUS SCORES IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: Is that a knockout punch by Ganguly?

OH, SOURAV GANGULY, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE? Saeed Anwar is struggling for breath after that one HEFTY PUNCH! With 25 fifty-plus scores in successful ODI chases, Ganguly has almost knocked Anwar, with 17, out of the game. That just CRAZY!

Sourav Ganguly- 10 Saeed Anwar- 6

FINAL ROUND -> AVERAGE IN ICC KNOCKOUT MATCHES: Ganguly goes the distance

THAT IS IT! IT’S ALL OVER! WE HAVE A WINNER! With a gigantic average of just 98.6 in knockout matches of ICC events, Ganguly’s final punch has completely knocked out Anwar, whose average stands at a mere 59.83(well, it’s only petty in front of what Ganguly has produced!)

Sourav Ganguly- 10 Saeed Anwar- 6

WINNER BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT - SOURAV GANGULY

FINAL SCORE: GANGULY 104-100 ANWAR

OH, well, that was some insane competition! Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President, did emerge victorious in most rounds but that was one hell of a ride! Looking at their careers did make us realize what the importance these stalwarts carried in their respective teams. Always appreciate a good game. Anyway, that brings an end to this week’s edition of ‘Friday Fights’. We will be back with yet another unsparing battle next week, but until then, stay safe, stay home and keep watching cricket classics and follow FRIDAY FIGHTS every week.