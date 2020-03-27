Abdelhak Nouri has woken up from coma and recovering fine, assures Abderrahim Nouri

Abdelhak Nouri, the former Ajax starlet, woke up from a serious coma after two years and nine months, after collapsing in a pre-season friendly in 2017. Brother Abderrahim Nouri featured on a Dutch television show giving all the recent updates concerning Appie’s recovery, who graduated at Ajax.

Abdelhak Nouri’s family announced the good news, that the Dutch was awake from the coma, a difficult state that he was reduced to for almost three years. The unfortunate incident had happened back in 2017 when the Eredivisie side were playing Werder Bremen in a preseason friendly. Nouri had suffered from a cardiac arrhythmia attack and when later treated in hospital, was found to have sustained severe brain damage.

The Ajax midfielder’s brother Abderrahim Nouri appeared on the special edition of the Dutch Television show De Wereld Draait Door. He utilized the platform to convey his brother’s situation, who was recently moved into a new home for the Ajax talent’s convenience.

"He has not been home very long, we take care of him there now. I must say that since he is at home it is going much better than before in the hospital. He sleeps, he sneezes, he eats, he burps, but it’s not like he gets out of bed. He’s very bedridden and still very dependent on us,” Nouri revealed, to the Goal.

‘Appie’ rose through the ranks at Johan Cruyff Arena rapidly, increasing the count of his suitors around Europe. He featured for Ajax’s senior team for a total of nine times, before falling prey to the tragic incident. Many believe he would have been of the same quality and calibre as Hakim Ziyech.

The Ajax management took responsibility and admitted that they could have treated the player better.

"Had this happened, it's possible that Abdelhak would have come out in a better condition. This isn't certain, but it's a possibility. We recognise our responsibility and liability for the consequences of this," Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar spoke after Nouri’s diagnostics reports revealed De Winter (then on-field medic) deviated from UEFA's guidelines and began resuscitation attempts too late.

Meanwhile, Abderrahim assures that his family are doing their level best to help speed up his brother’s recovery. "We talk to him like he’s not sick. We take him into our conversations and we watch football with him in the living room.”

“You notice that he likes that very much. He often shows emotions. Sometimes he is emotional, but often there is also a smile. That does us good. That makes you really appreciate a smile."