WADA to continue testing amid coronavirus

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) would continue to test where possible while remaining in line with protocols set out by governmental and health organisations amid a coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has upended many upcoming international sporting events recently.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided to continue to test where possible while remaining in line with protocols set out by governmental and health organisations amid a coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar. WADA President Witold Banka said everyone hopes that they can return the global anti-doping system to full power very soon.

"We will get through this situation and everyone hopes that we can return the global anti-doping system to full power as soon as we emerge," said WADA President Witold Banka, reported The Times Of India.

The COVID-19 outbreak suspended many upcoming international sporting events, most recently casting doubt on whether the Tokyo Summer Games could advance as scheduled. Chair of the WADA Athlete Committee Ben Sandford said while the situation goes well beyond anti-doping and sport, the organisation would continue to pursue testing to ensure clean sport.

"It is important to ensure the integrity of the overall system is maintained as much as possible. WADA will continue to identify any gaps in the program. The organisation would continue to pursue testing to ensure clean sport,” said Sanford.