Tokyo Olympics to be pushed to 2021, reveals Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced, on Tuesday, that the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has considered delaying the Tokyo Olympics. The Olympics, that was originally scheduled to begin in July this year, could be possibly postponed by about one year.

According to the latest revelation on the World’s greatest sporting event, the Olympics, it could be pushed to the year 2021 as opposed to the original schedule. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is still officially scheduled to be held in July, starting on the 24th and to end on August 9. However, due to the massive coronavirus outbreak, that has put the world on a standstill, the world event could be pushed way further.

As per Primer Minister Abe, he had a phone-call conversation with the IOC President Thomas Bach and the latter has agreed on postponing the mega event amidst the widespread coronavirus pandemic.

"We asked President Bach to consider postponement of about one year to make it possible for athletes to play in the best condition, and to make the event a safe and secure one for spectators. President Bach said he is in agreement 100 per cent," Abe revealed, as quoted by TOI.

The high priority event was a much-awaited one and the hosts this time, Tokyo, were all prepared when the coronavirus threat first rocked the world. However, Japan’s Prime Minister himself admitted that a delay may be inevitable given the circumstances and hence it would risk curtailing of several events.

Furthermore, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike separately told reporters that the Games, to be pushed to the summer of 2021, would still be branded as "Tokyo 2020".

After the discussions were done, the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic 2020 to the year 2021 has now been made official.