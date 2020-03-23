Overreaction Monday ft Hans-Joachim Watzke, Football for the fans and Javier Tebas

Overthinking and over-reacting to situations is the human way but when it comes to football something clicks in a person that makes things comical, ludicrous and rarely sensible. That being said after a packed weekend of hysterical fans in England, there were bound to be a few hare-brained ideas.

La Liga clubs could play every two days to finish 2019/20 season

Earlier this week La Liga president Javier Tebas revealed that there are different scenarios on the table and one is where clubs play every two days.

SC Take: Tebas’ suggestion has irked many across the border and even across Europe as they believe it will lead to many other leagues suggesting something similar. While there have been no reactions from clubs and players as of yet, the voices of the fans have certainly made themselves know. And many believe that it will kill footballers. Which is correct, because there’s a reason why something as dangerous as playing three games of football in the space of six days hasn’t been done.

It’s because the body takes two days to recover from one game. That’s why Europa League teams that play on Thursday, at least in the Premier League, play on Sunday or late Saturday night. The simpler solution would be to extend the June or July deadline indefinitely and then let the season play out. Unless Tebas actually wants to risk what will be a lot of law-suits over criminal negligence and that includes jail-time.

Hans-Joachim Watzke’s claims are a disgrace to football

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke had a lot to say about solidarity and ESPN’s Julien Laurens has claimed that Waztke is a disgrace to football.

SC Take: While the original interview has since disappeared from the net, what Hans-Joachim Watzke essentially said is that the “bigger clubs that have prepared for a situation like this cannot reward the smaller sides that haven’t”. Watzke also added, for good measure, “that it’s a business and they cannot help as they are in competition.”

Laurens is right, Watzke is an absolute disgrace. The fact that this comes from the CEO of Borussia Dortmund makes it even worse, especially when you consider that Dortmund were once the smaller club and bailed out by the bigger sides in the near past. And it wasn’t a pandemic or a World War that saw them nearly go bankrupt but instead irresponsible spending. But more importantly for a club that Dortmund that thrives on its fan-friendly and club-friendly image, this is not good.

Cut wages and create funds that can help football survive

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan took the mike and delivered what might be talkSPORT’s most sensible show and the interweb has hated him for it.

SC Take: Now it wasn’t the largest portion of the internet but in an age where the world lets you voice your opinion without a care, there’s always bound to be a few nuts. That works perfectly in our favour and under a small snippet of the show that talkSPORT posted on their Twitter page, many fans and critics have taken to saying it will never work because footballers are too greedy for it to work.

What Jordan has essentially proposed is that Premier League sides take a wage cut for about 90 days and that combined with money added from elsewhere creates about a £300 million war chest. It would help the smaller Championship, League One, League Two and so on, to survive. Now ignore the fact that it would mean around a 20% wage cut for players in the top tier. But, the fact that’s it’s the greatest PR move in the history of PR moves, will pay dividends for anyone. Ran over a snowman after a Christmas Party? You’ve been forgiven. Did something stupid on the internet? You’ve been forgiven. Accidentally kill somebody? There’s a part of the internet that forgives you.

Playing football behind closed door defeats the purpose of football

With Premier League football, at least, set to be played behind closed doors, fans have taken to the interweb and claimed that the world would be better off if the season was nulled and voided out.

SC Take: First of all, no. Second of all, no. And thirdly, some football is always better than no football even if some football means it’s played in empty stadiums in what are incredible circumstances. Does that mean that the noise, i.e. the twelfth man effect will no longer be there? It does. Does it mean that a lot of fans will lose out on an opportunity to watch their teams play live? It does. But does it mean that rendering the season null and void is better than watching no football for what will be at least four to five months?

Because that makes no sense whatsoever.