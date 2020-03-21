Satire Saturday | The force of Superstition behind Tamim-Liton's 292-run partnership

The Bangladeshis are a real emotional bunch of people and, not just the fans, the senior men’s national cricket team are no less in those grounds. While emotions may or may not work for their best on the cricket field, a crazy superstition did work out for them and how! Let’s find out.

It’s not just another day at the Bangladesh dressing room, it’s warm and emotional but minus the drama. Needless to say, I, being a very curious Indian from West Bengal, am very much interested in the day-to-day drama that goes on in the dressing room of the Bangladesh cricket team. I used some of my contacts to get into their crazy world and what I found was insane and so very exciting on many many levels. I mean, the crazy things you can do when you know how to speak Bangla, right? Well, I’m giving away some unique ideas right now, but you read my story before you steal my lifestyle away, cool?

So this is about a normal day of cricket. Bangladesh and normal, sounds like an oxymoron, yeah. But given the situation right now, the frenzied coronavirus outbreak, that day was in fact normal. Or, it just seemed so. Bangladesh had already won the three-match ODI series against a visting Zimbabwe side 2-0 and the final match, a dead rubber, was to be carried out in Sylhet. In the previous game, tailender Donald Tiripano had produced one of the most underrated cameos in limited-overs cricket.

Captain Sean Williams - who won the toss - was thus tempted to chase. That was when I got a call from my beloved source. Well, he said it in Bangla but I’m going to translate it for y’all. They went on like, “Ma’am, you won’t believe what’s happening here! The team is having its final discussions before Tamim da and Liton bhai take the field. Neil McKenzie sir seems to be giving away crazy instructions and the two openers are looking at each other and nodding to the coach’s commands.”

I replied: “What are you even talking about?”

“Ma’am, when have I ever said something that didn’t turn out to be true? Don’t you remember the time I warned you about the Naagin dance? This is even crazier, but you won’t be able to see it through, so let me tell you?,” the source persisted.

“I’m all ears but what could be so important about a dead rubber against Zimbabwe? Both Tamim and Liton have been doing great anyway. [Short Pause] Oh wait, is it because of Mortaza hanging his boots as captain?,” I questioned.

“Haha! Well, there you go. You’re making more sense now. For a moment I thought you don’t believe me. So, McKenzie Sir has always bonded well with the players and even understands a little bit of bangla now. Also, do you know he’s as intense as our players here?,” he added.

“Yeah, I’ve followed his entire career, he was quite inclined towards superstition at the end of his career. I was thrilled to learn about how he used to do weird things before walking out to bat. But does that have something to do with what’s going on in the dressing room right now?,” I asked.

“Well, there you go madam. It’s always fun talking to you and hence I thought this is something you SHOULD know! So, do you remember how McKenzie didn’t travel to Pakistan for the first leg of the tour? Well, he had given some suggestions to the team and I was with them in Pakistan, none of them followed the batting coach’s advice. In fact, when they told me, we all laughed at it together. But, now, the coach is persistent. It’s Mortaza’s last day he says, it has to be done. [Long Pause] [Murmurs from the background].”

“Umm, what’s wrong?”

“Wait, ma’am can I call you back?” He disconnects.

I then switch on the TV to follow the game and try to understand what’s going on. The two batsmen, the perfect right-left combination, have come out to bat. Carl Mumba starts with the new ball.

[Bad Religion by Motorhead starts playing on the background].

Yeah, it’s my phone. I tend to the call. This time my dear friend, the same ol’ source has called me from a new number.

“Hey, everything alright? Tell me what’s going on,” I inquired.

“Yes, I’ve finally come to a secluded place. I have 5 minutes exact, so let me tell you everything at one go.”

“Yeah, yeah. Go ahead.”

“So, McKenzie Sir had seated the players in a weird arrangement, seated separately on the basis of odd and even number of their batting order. There’s a reason behind it though. So, I’m guessing you remember the 415-run partnership between Sir and Graeme Smith? McKenzie Sir had done similar things before that innings. And he is doing it now. Now, Riyad bhai [Mahmudullah], all geared up, was not comfortable with the seating in there. So there was a little bit of chaos and I had to disconnect the call with you. Meanwhile, I also had to go run and get them tape. Anyway, they are now seated inside while McKenzie sir and Mortaza bhai are sitting outside.”

I: “Sorry to interrupt, but tape, why?”

[I am going to name my source Paranoid Android.]

Paranoid Android: “Haha, ma’am! This is what is the weirdest part. McKenzie Sir has his bat from the 2008 series. Ironically, the game was against Bangladesh then. So he has made the players sit in reverse and taped the bat upside down on the ceiling!”

I: “WHAT?! I’d read that about him but I had no idea he did these things were actually done before his 226!”

Paranoid Android: “Yes, he did. He briefed them about this ahead of the Pakistan tour but no one followed it there. Nobody even asked me to get tape. Oh, but this time, even the toilet seat in the dressing room is down. Even my girlfriend isn’t so critical about toilet seats. Anyway, I think this whole thing is crazy but Sir is predicting if everything is followed the two will at least score a hundred each and whenever the spell comes to a break, the right-hander will be dismissed first because the last time the opposite had happened. He also said that it’s something he definitely follows in Asian countries. Trust me, it took three men to properly strap the bat and none of them from the playing XI. They made Mushi bhai help me! I don’t know what to say. I’m disconnecting now, but if anything weird happens I’ll give you a call. You enjoy the game! Bye, ma’am.”

I tuned into the game and watched it with full attention. The two openers looked as comfortable as they could be on the field. I mean, the dominance is undeniable, but it seemed like THEIR day. Like the pair could literally stroll on a busy highway and not get hit. And now the conversation had totally gotten into my head, every time the pair hit a boundary or a maximum, I’d imagine the positioning the players, the bat and the toilet seat.

Eventually, Liton scored 176 off 143 balls, the highest-ever individual ODI score for Bangladesh, before Mumba finally got him play a lazy shot. I wonder what was going on in the dressing room then? What part of the arrangement was disturbed for Liton’s dismissal to have taken place?And, yeah, as Mr. Paranoid Android told me, it was indeed the right-hander who got dismissed first.

The duo put on a partnership of 292 runs, Bangladesh’s highest ever and the third-highest opening partnership in ODIs! McKenzie and Mortaza gave a standing ovation from the balcony, whilst Mahmudullah made his walk towards the pitch and a horde of Bangladeshi cricketers came out to join the coach and the captain. Tamim remained unbeaten on 128 off 109 balls and Bangladesh, who put up 322/3 on the board won the game by 123 runs (D/L method). There was a lot of hugging followed by a tribute to Mortaza. I waited for hours until I finally received the call I was waiting for.

“Hello. Why’d you call me from a different number the last time?”

Paranoid Android:”Well, ma’am. They asked us to keep all phones switched off. Apparently, even that disturbance wasn’t allowed. They had seen me with the phone and just gave it back to me now.”

“So how did Liton get out finally?”

“Haha! Well, McKenzie Sir himself went inside as Riyad bhai kept on complaining about having to sit so long with his gear on. He then climbed up on a chair and unstrapped the bat only partially during the start of the 41st over. The bat fell, 'BAM!', before the penultimate ball of that over and Liton gifted his wicket into the hands of Raza.”

“That actually happened?,” I asked.

“What do you think? This dressing room is full of crazies and now they’re singing bengali songs, all high on victory. Most of them are teary-eyed because of Mortaza’s captaincy coming to an end. Nobody is laughing at the superstition anymore. McKenzie Sir looks proud.”

“So you didn’t exaggerate even a bit?”

“No, ma’am. Except for the part when I told you he understands a bit of Bangla.”