Friday Fights | The Big ODI fight - AB de Villiers vs Virat Kohli

You know what is actually fun? Not just pitting players against each other but actually finding the subtle nuances that made them some of the greatest the game has seen. It is about finding those similarities - that sometimes goes beyond cricket - but we will stick to the statistics.

The romantics have glorified the tale of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli - rightfully so - as two of the best ODI batsmen of the current generation and there is hardly a counter-argument to that. They have made ODI cricket so easy on the eye that the painful anticipation of the late 1990s and early 2000s have been a thing of the past. Their off-field camaraderie - thank Royal Challengers Bangalore for that - have made things more interesting. So let’s get ready to rumble with two of the greatest taking the ring for the honours.

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: Virat draws the first blood

Both have personified consistency in ODI cricket, but we all know that Virat Kohli has always been more on that count. Yes, the Indian skipper has an average of 59.33 in his 248-match career while AB averages 53.50 in 228 games. Six runs difference so Virat hits the first note - high and fine.

VK - 10, ABD - 8

ROUND 2 → AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: AB punches hard to take one back

This is where AB draws the first blood. Kohli might have been incredible but ABD averages three more than his RCB teammate on the road, securing his first 10-pointer in this bout. The South African’s foreign average stands at 61.75 as compared to VK’s 58.14. This is interesting now.

VK - 9, ABD - 10

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: But was the punch that strong to leave a mark?

But who owns the home arena? Well, I can see Virat Kohli averaging 60.81, which is comfortably better than the Saffer’s 52.55. This is a heavy punch - a domineering one at that - as Virat inches ahead.

VK - 10, ABD - 7

ROUND 4 -> AVERAGE IN NEUTRAL VENUES: This was pretty bad a blow

This is a killer from the Indian and ABD can stay back right now. A gap of more than 14 runs per innings is the point Kohli justified his King Kohli tag. Still, want to know the numbers? Well, VK averages 58.83 and ABD 44.84 at neutral venues.

VK - 10, ABD - 6

ROUND 5 -> AVERAGE IN MAJOR TOURNAMENTS: Oh, Kohli chokes ABD with a peak-a-boo

Just a reminder - Kohli is a World Cup winner and ABD is well, Cho***. Sorry, South Africa fans, I had to say that. But what about their individual contribution - Kohli has a staggering 55.67 in World events (World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy) as compared to ABD’s 48.34. This is settling a benchmark, isn’t it?

VK - 10, ABD - 8

ROUND 6 -> STRIKE RATE: A strong back punch to announce AB's comeback

We all know the result, don’t we? When it comes to the strike rate, the monster AB would always pip the silky VK to the post with audacious ease and that is exactly what happened this time. One of the very few batsmen in the world, who averages over 100, AB leaves VK, who has an SR of 93.25, far behind.

VK - 8, ABD -10

ROUND 7 -> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS: From the ring to glory

By Round 6, AB is showing signs of redeeming himself but can he romp ahead? We will soon know. But if you have followed cricket before the ICC World Cup in 2019, you should know how good Virat Kohli is when it comes to converting his 50s to 100s and he did that a staggering 42.57 time while AB had managed to do that only a shade over 28% time. That is some number from Virat and I am siding with him with this round.

VK - 10, ABD - 7

ROUND 8 -> 50s IN WINNING CAUSES: A punch at the scuff of the neck

This is really close, ladies and gentlemen. While Kohli has as many as 36 50s on winning causes, AB races ahead with one more, 37, and that makes the matter a little bit even. The South African will have a 10 here, but Virat runs with 9.

VK - 9, ABD - 10

ROUND 9 -> 100s in WINNING CAUSES - What a jibe!

De Villiers packed the punch in the 50s in winning cause but what about hundred something that Virat Kohli is very famous for? Well, that is a straightforward one as Virat has 14 more than AB’s 21. It is a big gap, isn’t it? The chase-master and a match-winner for a reason.

VK - 10, ABD - 6

ROUND 10 -> NUMBER OF 50+ SCORES IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: A body blow to AB's chances?

Before we know the actual result, just tell me, is there anyone who will come close to Virat Kohli if the stats parameter is SUCCESSFUL CHASES. Sorry, I don’t buy that and the eventuality doesn’t surprise me either. Virat Kohli’s 71 is a big number as compared to ABD’s 58 and there Virat races ahead again.

VK -10, ABD - 8

ROUND 11 -> NUMBER OF 50+ SCORES WITH STRIKE RATE OVER 120: That is impressive return punch from AB

Well, AB makes a comeback again. We all know for a fact that when it comes to SR, no one, not even Christopher Henry Gayle comes close to AB and that’s what happened here. The man, who scored a 149 with almost 350 SR, has 29 120+ SR 50+ scores as compared to his Indian counterpart’s number of 14. This he wins almost by four points.

VK - 5, ABD - 10

ROUND 12 -> STRIKE RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: Will this be any different?

So, by now, it is already established that AB is numero uno in all SR related battles, but is it actually true for all situations? I find this non-compliance. A strike rate of 97.76 by Virat Kohli in successful run chases puts AB a little behind whose corresponding numbers being 96.9. Aha, this is some battle.

VK -10, ABD - 9

Winner - Virat Kohli (111) beats AB de Villiers (99) by a fair margin.

This comes to an end to the battle and Virat, with 111 points, smashes ABD to smithereens, who fall short of scoring a century by one run. But that has always been the story in ODIs and we all know that. This brings an end to yet another edition of Friday Fights and we shall be back with another myth-buster/cliff-hanger the next time.