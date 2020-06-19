Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Steve Waugh vs Mohammad Azharuddin

Two skippers who gave their absolute best for their respective nations, Steve Waugh and Mohammad Azharuddin go head to head in this bout of the Friday Fights. The nature of the contest means that there will be a winner crowned at the end, but who that winner will be is what we'll be settling today.

In the 1990s, when the contest between Australia and India was just getting heated up for the next century’s battle, two captains, two absolute champs, were leading the side. But in this edition of the Friday Fights, there will be only one amongst those two who will be left standing as the last man; would it be the wristy-class Azharuddin or the calm and composed Steve?

Let the battle begin and let us witness one of the greatest fights away from the cricketing field between two batsmen capable of taking the attack to the opposition and soaking the pressure of sledges from the bowling side.

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: IT’S THE INDIAN WHO LANDS THE FIRST BLOW

Ting, ting ting!! It’s showtime and the two were seen extensively shadow-boxing before the big bout, with Waugh working on his wristy punches and Azhar practicing his knockout punches. And it's no surprise in the very first round as while Steve is still warming up to this cold-blooded fight between the two, Azhar has already channeled his inner boxer, landing a heavy a punch to kick-off proceedings. The Indian's career average of 36.92 is superior to the Australian’s 32.9

Steve Waugh-8 Mohammad Azharuddin-10

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: HE’s REALLY PUMPED UP

The man, the legend is pumped up for the fight, taking all his frustration away from the game in this bout. And it is, unfortunately, the former Aussie skipper who bears the brunt. One big punch that just takes the sting away from the battle. Who would have thought that the Hyderabadi would triumph his Australian counterpart away from home, with an average of 39.49 against Waugh’s 32.98.

Steve Waugh-7 Mohammad Azharuddin-10

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: THREE-IN-A-ROW

Three-in-a-row, this battle has just heated up and it looks like Azhar is landing all the right punches in the first part of this fiery contest. Moreso, the crowd are pumped up, looking at their yesteryear Indian star blazing the contest yet again with his wrist, the magical ones, which were deemed golden in the 80s and 90s. At home, while Waugh was considered as a beast, Azhar bests his counterpart with an upper-jab. His average of 38.57 is miles better than the Kangaroo man’s paltry numbers.

Steve Waugh-6 Mohammad Azharuddin-10

ROUND 4 -> AVERAGE IN NEUTRAL VENUES: Hold on, we have A CONTEST!!

Hold your horses, Azhar fanbois in the house, this contest is not one-sided anymore as finally, Captain Steve makes his comeback. After misfiring from the start of the contest, the hopes were slowly fading away for Waugh like Spiderman in Avengers: Endgame. But, just like Spiderman, the Aussie man, too, makes his comeback and punches himself back into the contest with a staggering average of 40.45 in neutral venues.

Steve Waugh-10 Mohammad Azharuddin-7

ROUND 5 -> AVERAGE IN WORLD CUP: STEVE steps up his game

‘Captain Steve,’ chants the fans as they try to get their man up and running in this contest. While it worked in the last round, could it work as effectively in this one?? Spoke too soon, as it did work and work effectively as CS lands another jab right across Azhar’s face. Is the Australian's dominance returning once again or can the boy from the sub-continent pull off an impressive win?? This round is all Steve’s, with an average of 48.9 over Azhar’s 39.33.

Steve Waugh-10 Mohammad Azharuddin-6

ROUND 6 -> STRIKE RATE: Another THREE-IN-A-ROW

What is happening here in the arena? These two players have absolutely made the contest an enthralling one, with the bout ultimately looking set for a grand-stand finish. After the former Indian superstar swept the first three rounds, the Australian has waited for the right time to get himself back into the contest. And, he does it in prime style, boasting a strike rate better than that of his counterpart. While Waugh maintained a strike rate of 75.91 throughout his career, his counterpart could only manage to keep it at 74.02. He really needs to up the ante, now, the Indian!

Steve Waugh-10 Mohammad Azharuddin-9

ROUND 7-> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS (in %): Don’t worry, HE HEARD YOU!!

Who he? What’s happening here, there seems to be too much chaos!! Don’t tell me the 55-year-old from Canterbury has the fourth consecutive round under his name! Well, Rodger does not have the round under his name, it’s the Hyderabad batsman who has finally made his wrist work again in the right fashion, with a punch across the Australian’s smiling face. At 10.7%, he has a 4.45% edge over the tired Waugh.

Steve Waugh-10 Mohammad Azharuddin-8

ROUND 8 -> NUMBER OF FIFTIES IN WINNING CAUSES: THIS FIGHT CONTINUES TO SURPRISE

Whoever told you this was going to be a one-sided contest must be a really bad punter, because this fight continues to thrill one and all! While Steve was more than happy with his 26 fifties in winning causes, he is stung by the man who floats like a butterfly - Mohammad Azharuddin. The now-turned Politician surely knows how to win against Australia in a contest, be it on the field or be it off-the-field, in a boxing match. With a staggering 32 half-centuries in winning causes, Azhar truly has turned a new page in this match.

Steve Waugh-7 Mohammad Azharuddin-10

ROUND 9 -> AVERAGE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: NOW, STOP IT AZHAR!

Azhar was miles away from truly being the best in the ring in the last 20 minutes but the way he has turned the contest over in his favour has been truly noteworthy. This time, too, he does it with his brilliant flicks off his wrist, that were considered as a pair of ‘golden hands’ in the 90s for the Asian country. His average of 48 in successful chases is miles, if not light years, ahead of his opponent in the battle. I think that kind of seals the contest but we might have to wait and see!

Steve Waugh-6 Mohammad Azharuddin-10

ROUND 10 -> STRIKE RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: Three more rounds before results

Despite the now-turned politician establishing himself as one of the aggressive cricketers around the world, his strike rate in successful chases falls flat on its face against Australia. Captain Steve’s 80.61 strike rate is marginally better than the Indian’s 79.55, making the contest a slightly edgy one now!

Steve Waugh-10 Mohammad Azharuddin-9

FINAL ROUND -> NUMBER OF HUNDREDS IN WINNING CAUSES: We have seen it all now!

AZHARUDDIN finally wears the Infinity Gauntlet on his hand, to put an end to put the Australian's misery. The bout, which has lasted 10 rounds thus far, going into the 11th one, has seen it all, with Waugh making a comeback after getting smacked on his face. However, Azhar's four hundreds in comparison to Waugh’s two means the contest is done, and with that the Australian falls flat on the floor, as the medics rush to give him some assistance. The bout is done, the crowd rise up on their feet to applaud the efforts of both the boxers but ultimately it is Azhar, on the day, who comes out on the top. With that, this glorious contest comes to an end.

Steve Waugh-9 Mohammad Azharuddin-10

WINNER BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT - MOHAMMAD AZHARUDDIN

FINAL SCORE: 91-101

There we have it, the final score of this fascinating bout, 101-91 in favour of Mohammad Azharuddin. The Hyderabadi cricketer has certainly put on a show for the fans, with the Indian crowd as usual houseful for this contest. On the other hand, the Waugh bandwagon would walk back to their hotel rooms highly disappointed with their hero, has he was considered to be the man who was supposed to walk away as the victor.