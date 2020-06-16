Truthful Tuesday | Villainized Vijay Shankar a victim of mismanagement

In sport, there is nothing more toxic and detrimental to a professional’s career than people having a biased, negative preconceived notion about their ability. In today’s edition of Truthful Tuesday, we look at why Vijay Shankar is a very good cricketer whose career took a dive due to mismanagement.

Everyone remembers the Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh in 2018. It saw Dinesh Karthik pull off one of the greatest heists in cricket history and, more importantly, it saw India break Bangladesh hearts once again, denying their rivals the chance to do the ‘naagin dance’ and celebrate. However, while a good number of people remember that night for these two aforementioned reasons, there is a Brobdingnagian number of fans whose memory of the game is completely something else - the horrid outing a young Vijay Shankar had with the bat in his hand. Batting in international cricket for the first time, Vijay Shankar was handed the biggest embarrassment of his life when he played four consecutive dot balls off Mustafizur Rahman in the 18th over, with his side requiring 35 runs to win off the last three overs.

By the time Shankar stole a leg bye off the fifth ball in that over, there were over a 1,000 hateful tweets already posted about the all-rounder, and, right then and there, he was branded ‘not good enough’ for international cricket. Karthik propelling the side to victory, one presumes, would and should have saved Shankar from the blushes, but unfortunately, that wasn’t to be. Instead, despite India having gone on to win the game, Shankar was shamed and ostracized by the fans in the country like no other player had been in the country’s history - not at least for playing a ‘bad’ knock.

It took months for the all-rounder to build his reputation back and make a comeback to the team - a phase where he looked like a much-improved, completely different player - yet one controversial selection, one over-exaggerated comment from then chief selector MSK Prasad, none of which was Shankar’s fault, was all that was needed for the fans to villainize the Tamil Nadu man yet again. One year after the fiasco, Shankar now stands far from the picture of national selection, behind both Shivam Dube and a 35-year-old Kedar Jadhav in the pecking order.

But what was the reason for Shankar not nailing it at the international level: was he just an average cricketer like many suggest, or was there something beyond his control that just did not allow him to grow into a reliable performer? A vast majority would cite the former, but there is a good case to be made for the latter.

It is important to understand that in Shankar, we are talking about a player who has just played a total of 21 international matches for his country - and batted just 12 times. The fact that a batsman who has batted just 12 times in total is berated, bashed and deemed ‘average’ is laughable in the first place, but the circumstances of Shankar’s knocks makes his case even more tragic.

An abrupt end to T20I career

The Nidahas Trophy final was Shankar’s first innings in international cricket, yes, but he had, astonishingly, in the same series, gone four matches without having faced a single ball - despite the management having had plenty of opportunities to give him a hit. Shankar, in each of those four games, was slotted outside the Top 6, below all three of Pant, Pandey and Karthik, meaning he never walked out to the middle in any of those games. Eventually, he was thrown into the line of fire directly in the final, a move, which we know, did not transpire too well.

Of course, that is no excuse for Shankar’s twitchy and hideous performance in the finale, but the management ought to be held responsible for having Shankar under-cooked heading into the final when they clearly had ample opportunities in the very same tournament to allow him to settle into international cricket; not everyone’s a Marnus Labuschagne, who can walk in and slay the enemy. To be honest, there are more Shankars than Labuschagnes in this world.

The aftermath of the Nidahas Trophy final saw Shankar having to wait 11 months and 11 T20s before getting another look into the Indian side, but when he eventually did, he looked like a completely different batsman. This time batting in the top order, at No.3 and No.4, against a strong New Zealand side in Kiwiland, Shankar, brought to the fore the best version of himself - something that had not been seen of him at the international level. In the absence of Kohli, the all-rounder looked a class apart from the rest, brought out his full array of strokes, and managed to score 27 (18), 14 (8) and 43 (28) in the three outings. Yet despite excelling in the series, looking at ease against the Southees and Fergusons and even top-scoring for the side in the third T20I - which incidentally is his last ever for the country, till date - the all-rounder was unceremoniously axed from the T20 side only to be never picked again.

A short yet controversial ODI career

In contrast to T20s, Shankar enjoyed a much more fruitful start to his ODI career. On debut, with India teetering at 18/4, the Tamil Nadu man stitched a valuable 98-run stand with Rayudu to take the side over the line and he then backed it up with another match-winning 46 in Nagpur; let us, for a moment, forget that he won the Nagpur game with the ball. A couple of more heartful performances in the Australia series saw him throw his name into the hat for World Cup selection, yet hell broke loose when Shankar pipped Rayudu for a spot in the 15-man squad for the global extravaganza. Despite having proved himself to be a cool customer who could play multiple roles with elan, and despite outperforming Rayudu in the Australia series, Shankar’s selection was received with hatred and disgust - none of which was his fault.

But the real dagger in the heart came before the first game in the World Cup, when the management seemingly backtracked on their decision to go ahead with Shankar as their ‘chosen number four’ and instead picked Rahul for the role. An injury to Dhawan in the second game meant that he slotted into the side in the ‘cursed’ No.4 role, yet three games was all he lasted. A 15* against Pakistan walking in to bat in the 46th over, a 29 against Afghanistan, stitching a 58-run stand with skipper Kohli and a 19-ball 14 against the Windies later, Shankar sustained a toe-injury which put a premature end to his World Cup campaign. He has since not represented the Indian side nor has he even been picked in the squad.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From the chronologies of both his ODI and T20I career, there is one thing crystal clear: he was never given a sustained run in the team by the management for him to succeed. Perhaps he did not quite ‘grasp’ his limited opportunities as a few other cricketers did, but there is no question that Shankar, on more than one occasion, showed that he had the talent, skill and composure to cut it at the highest level. In retrospect, the management could have handled his career way better than they did - he could have been integrated into the team smoother, he could have been given a defined role (which they never did) and, most importantly, he could and should have been given an extended run, say at least 10 games, to make the place in the side his own. None of it was done and instead, he was left to starve out in the cold. Villainized Vijay Shankar is not an average cricketer nor is he someone who is not cut out for the top level; he is, rather, a victim of the team’s mismanagement.