Good Bad & Ugly ft. Lionel Messi's grand comeback, Shahid Afridi's Covid-19 scare and BCCI-ICC conflict

The world is healing slowly from the pandemic situation, with the sporting world also taking steps towards normalcy. La Liga has already resumed and the Serie A will begin soon, but along with the positives, there have been other developments that have shocked the world in a negative way.

The Good

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo back in action

The big guns - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - graced the football field once again with the La Liga and the Coppa Italia making a comeback, with matches being played in front of empty stands. As a matter of fact, Juventus played its first match after almost three months, taking on AC Milan in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia on Friday evening, with the match ending 0-0. Juventus, however, made it to the summit clash by virtue of the away goals rule. Even though Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, it was a hard-fought match that gained eyeballs around the world.

Unlike the Portuguese, Lionel Messi made a grand comeback in Barcelona’s match against Mallorca, having scored once and assisted twice in a 4-0 win this Saturday. Arturo Vidal scored as early as in the second minute with a header, while Martin Braithwaite doubled the lead in the 37th minute. It was not before the 79th minute that the Catalans got their third, with an assist from Messi, following which the Argentine put a nail in the coffin with a fourth in stoppage time. It was indeed a blessing to watch these two geniuses in action once again.

Indian Premier League eyeing September-October window

Following much speculation, we might finally have the Indian Premier League action in September-October later this year, as per Brijesh Patel, the chairman of the league's governing body. But the dates are tentative, with the final decision set to be taken depending on the future of the Asia Cup and the World T20, which were scheduled for the same time later this year. For the time being, though, both the International tournaments are in limbo.

It is already confirmed that the IPL players and the official broadcasters are willing to go ahead with the tournament behind closed doors. In fact, the broadcast revenue is expected to put BCCI in an advantageous position and save them from losses which they could have suffered if the IPL was canceled altogether. Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, has written a letter to the state associations, informing them that the governing body is working hard to stage the IPL in 2020 itself.

The Bad

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistani legend and one of the most loved cricketers ever, Shahid Afridi tested positive for Covid-19 this Saturday, which came as a shock for the entire cricketing fraternity. It was only after he tweeted on his official handle that the news came to the limelight. As reported by the former Pakistani skipper himself, he had been feeling unwell since Thursday, with his body Covid-19 symptoms. The scare led to him getting tested and the tests, unfortunately, indicated that he had, in fact, caught the virus.

Social media flooded with wishes of speedy recovery for the cricketer, soon after he made the announcement. The Pakistani Cricket Board (PCB) was one of the first to respond, stating, "Get well soon. Praying for your swift recovery!" on their official Twitter handle. It is indeed a terrible sight to see a bundle of energy like Afridi be temporarily be put down by the virus. Here's hoping that the former Pakistan skipper recovers in no time.

Barcelona - Mallorca match invaded by a spectator

It was a grand occasion on Saturday, with Lionel Messi stepping inside the pitch for the first time in almost three months, with Barcelona eyeing a win to stay on course for a La Liga triumph. Even though it was a one-sided match, the Catalans produced a magical performance that soothed the eye. Messi was at the forefront of things, with him scoring a goal and assisting twice. Just when it was all going as per plan, a pitch invader appeared on the pitch in the second half, following which he managed to take a selfie a few metres in front of Jordi Alba.

The security escorted him away from the pitch soon. The matches are being played in front of the empty stands and in accordance with strict security in place owing to the health crisis, but it’s unfortunate that a spectator not only managed to sneak inside the stadium but also barged into the playing zone. Not only that, many Barcelona players were also seen hugging each other after a goal, which defies the social distancing rule. Spain is one of the most affected countries in the world, with over 27,000 deaths owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. While these are not serious violations, it would do a world of good if all people involved follow the protocols that have been devised.

The Ugly

Darren Sammy recalls having faced racist slurs during his IPL days

The death of George Floyd in the United States has triggered worldwide protests and has also given a boost to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign, with people, across the world, raising their voices about the discrimination faced by people of colour. Many sportsmen raised their voices regarding the alleged racist slurs they’ve faced during matches, cricketers, too, were no exception. Windies cricketer Darren Sammy recalled his IPL days when his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates used to refer to him by using a derogatory word, 'Kaalu' which he, at that point in time, did not know was racist. It was only recently that Sammy figured out that the word was a degrading one and thus the former Windies captain was outraged by the discovery.

Compatriot Dyawne Bravo came in support of Sammy and demanded equality and respect, especially after what coloured people have been enduring throughout the world. Darren Sammy himself has been very vocal about the recent movement, and has stated that he is proud and confident to be ‘black.’ Even though an Indian film star urged Sunrisers Hyderabad players to apologize to the West Indian, the former skipper clarified that he does not want an apology and rather just wants to have a conversation with the players, so that he could educate them about it.

BCCI-ICC’s conflict on interest takes a new turn

Just after a few days after the BCCI and the ICC went loggerheads over a lingering tax issue for which the Indian board was at a fault, a fresh case of conflict has taken the centre stage. The World T20, which was supposed to be staged in Australia in October later this year, looks uncertain at the moment, with the Covid-19 situation worsening day by day. Meanwhile, the ICC is yet to give a confirmation regarding the postponement of the tournament at a later date, most likely in 2021. Now, this puts the BCCI in a spot of bother, with them looking to host the IPL during October-November.

As per many senior BCCI officials, the delay in the decision taken over the World T20 is ensuring that the cricket boards around the world get less time to organise tours during that particular period. With the IPL being one of the most lucrative affairs from BCCI’s standpoint, Sourav Ganguly and Co. are currently in a state of dilemma to take a final decision. Incidentally, Shashank Manohar is the chairman of the ICC at the moment which makes the case even more disappointing. In a time of pandemic, a conflict like this one is totally uncalled for.