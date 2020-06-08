Hoping some sporting activities to begin in couple of months, reveals Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has stated that India might host some of the sporting events in a couple of months and the Indian government wants all athletes to resume training soon. The Sports Authority of India has already drawn up the Standard Operating Procedure regarding resumption.

After the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports allowed the opening up of Sports Complexes and Sports stadia in SAI Training Centres to resume sports activities, SAI released a Standard Operating Procedure for sports activities, to be followed at every sports complex and stadia with the approval of the Sports Ministry. While no sporting activities are allowed yet, Rijiju stated that he is hoping for the things to turn in a coherent manner in two months of time.

From a cricketing perspective, the BCCI will be eager to honour their FTP and get the ball rolling in order to achieve their target of hosting the Indian Premier League towards the backend of the calendar year.

"I want a sporting activity to begin as soon as possible. I'm hoping that in the next couple of months' time we should be ready with at least some of the events. Keeping that in mind, I'm very much in support of creating a better atmosphere to start the sporting events as soon as possible. This pandemic has created a big obstacle for us," Rijiju said during an Instagram chat with Indian table tennis star Manika Batra, reported ToI.

"Lakhs of people are associated with the sport, with manufacturing, organising events, league... Commercially sport is a big industry. I'm trying my best to ensure that not only the top athletes but all the players get back to the field. I will try to start as soon as possible. I've already given permission for the resumption of practise and training sessions but it will take some more time to have the competitive games."