Hyderabad FC ropes in Subrata Paul on two-year deal

Hyderabad FC made its first major Indian signing of the season, having roped in veteran Subrata Paul on a two-year contract. The move came just after the ISL outfits released Kamaljit Singh, who was deputed between the sticks in the previous edition of the Indian Super League for them.
The Indian International has been a part of Jamshedpur FC in the past two seasons and was a regular in the playing XI, having featured in 49 matches for the Red Miners, keeping clean sheets on 14 occasions. The 33-year signed on the dotted line for Hyderabad FC on a two-year deal, which will keep him at the club till the end of the 2021-2022 season.
“Subrata is one of the most experienced players in the ISL and has played at the highest level in the country for over a decade. He's among the best goalkeepers in the country and there's no doubt that he will bring in quality into our squad along with his leadership. He has been an integral part of the national team setup over many years, so we're very happy to have him on board,” said Albert Roca, coach of Hyderabad FC to Sportstar.
A graduate of the TATA Football Academy, Subrata started his senior career with Mohun Bagan back in 2004, following which he played for several top clubs. This will be the custodian’s third ISL club, with him already having appeared for Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC. Paul has stated that he is looking forward to the new season, particularly working with an experienced coach like Albert Roca.
“Every season is a new one and we look forward to putting up a great show for Hyderabad. Coach Albert Roca is a seasoned campaigner and his inputs and coaching will surely help the club propel forward. I can assure that we will make every team sweat that extra bit when they play us,” said Subrata Paul.
