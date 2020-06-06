Hyderabad FC ropes in Subrata Paul on two-year deal

“Subrata is one of the most experienced players in the ISL and has played at the highest level in the country for over a decade. He's among the best goalkeepers in the country and there's no doubt that he will bring in quality into our squad along with his leadership. He has been an integral part of the national team setup over many years, so we're very happy to have him on board,” said Albert Roca, coach of Hyderabad FC to Sportstar.