Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Dinesh Karthik vs Lou Vincent

Barely half a generation apart, here are two prolific top-order batsmen with the ability to produce big surprises for their respective teams. Welcome to the June 5 edition of ‘Friday Fights’ and today, it’s the battle between India’s Dinesh Karthik and Lou Vincent of New Zealand.

Lou Vincent’s international career didn’t end in a desirable way but it had started off on a great note as an opening partner of the then captain Stephen Fleming. A few years down the line, in 2005, Vincent broke a long standing record of the highest individual score (172) by a New Zealand player that was once held by Glenn Turner (171*). The record was later broken by Martin Guptill in 2013, but till date he’s known for his exciting knocks and brilliant fielding. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik had a career overshadowed by MS Dhoni but still made a place for himself over the years and still somehow finds himself in the frame of team India’s limited-overs setup. So for today’s great battle, we put the two men against each other, purely as batsmen, and see who wins. Here we go.

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: Karthik kicks off the battle with a winning stroke

The firm and tough Indian batsman with his elegance and style, STRIKES FIRST! Dinesh Karthik, with an overall career average of 30.20, lands the first punch, and Lou Vincent, who has a career average of 27.11, takes the BLOW! But the action has just started.

Dinesh Karthik-10 Lou Vincent-8

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: Vincent punches back harder

So there’s the New Zealander taking charge now, showing that he is no lesser than his opponent. And, beware DK, Lou is back in the game with a solid punch! So the experienced Indian batsman - with an average in foreign conditions of 27.311 - can’t escape the former New Zealand cricketer, whose number reads 34.00.

Dinesh Karthik-7 Lou Vincent-10

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: Here’s Karthik whacking his opponent back

Quite the fiercest blow one might say, the Indian right-hander has landed his best punch so far in the battle - at a commendable speed of 42.3. He beats Vincent’s average at home conditions, which is at 30.96. GAME ON!

Dinesh Karthik-10 Lou Vincent-7

ROUND 4 -> AVERAGE IN NEUTRAL VENUES: Karthik punches again

WHOA! WHOA! WHOA! Hold on. Just when you thought that Vincent couldn’t get a harder punch, it’s Karthik all in the game; here’s the Indian whacking his way higher into the game. Both batsmen had their own share of ups and downs in their career but in a game of boxing, that seldom matters. And here we are looking at their respective average in neutral venues and Karthik, with the stronger guard, pulls off a last-minute punch, with an average of of 28.26, beating Vincent’s 18.29.

Dinesh Karthik-10 Lou Vincent-6

ROUND 5 -> AVERAGE IN MAJOR TOURNAMENTS: Karthik punches above and beyond

HUGE are the moments that make you a hero or make you irrelevant. Both Karthik and his Kiwi counterpart have made it a point to remain relevant as long as possible, across all these years. So we looked back at their average in major tournaments and WHOA the Indian, with numbers of 32.6, asserts his dominance once again, over Vincent’s 12.75. The BEST one so far in the game.

Dinesh Karthik-10 Lou Vincent-6

ROUND 6 -> STRIKE RATE: Karthik rises and shoves on

WHOA! That’s four in a row for the Indian veteran! Looks like there’s no beating Karthik today, the Kiwi is falling. That was a casual punch from the Indian veteran but Vincent is still recovering. The Indian batsman - with a career strike rate of 73.24 - makes his counterpart, with a SR of 69.88, pant vigorously.

Dinesh Karthik-10 Lou Vincent- 9

ROUND 7-> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS (in %): Vincent goes punchin’

WOW! We definitely did not see THAT coming! It’s game on again now and thousands of Kiwi fans are cheering for him! Vincent with a conversion rate of 21.42 thrashes Karthik, who falls to the ground. This was a big-time coming from the batsman full of surprises, wasn’t it? So that’s the Kiwi striking back! But can he maintain his impeccable form against a stronger opponent?

Dinesh Karthik-5 Lou Vincent-10

ROUND 8 -> NO OF FIFTIES IN CAREER: Vincent tries to put up a fight

No, no, no. The fight isn’t over yet! How long can the Kiwi bow down? That punch back by Vincent, with eleven fifties in his ODI career, was really hard on Karthik. TWO IN A ROW FOR VINCENT, WITH THIS! Someone announce that the game is on!

Dinesh Karthik-8 Lou Vincent-10

ROUND 9 -> AVERAGE IN CHASES: The biggest PUNCH of the night

Winning is a habit, they say! ANOTHER ROUND, ANOTHER VICTORY FOR DINESH KARTHIK. He sure knows how to handle pressure! Even though he didn’t win the previous two rounds, he did fight back hard. Karthik punches at Vincent and his average in chases of 39.44 is too good for the Kiwi, whose number reads 24.05.

Dinesh Karthik-10 Lou Vincent-7

ROUND 10 -> NUMBER OF FIFTY-PLUS SCORES IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: There’s no stopping Karthik and his upper-cut

Now the BATTLE has moved to the more serious stages and Karthik is able to exert maximum resistance and land clean punches on Vincent. We’re soon going to have a winner. So, game on it is! With 4 fifties in successful chases, the Indian batsman has made Vincent’s 1 look meek. This just gets better and better. No prizes for guessing who is winning!

Dinesh Karthik-10 Lou Vincent-9

Round 11 ->: STRIKE RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: Karthik lands a strong punch

OH, OH! Vincent is running out of breath! What an amazing delivery that was from the stronger side. That was one HEFTY PUNCH at quite a raging speed. Karthik’s SR of 77.86 in successful ODI chases blows Vincent’s 72.74 out of the park. Madness!

Dinesh Karthik-10 Lou Vincent-9

FINAL ROUND -> AVERAGE IN KNOCKOUT MATCHES: Vincent lands final punch for saving grace

THAT IS IT! IT’S ALL OVER! WE HAVE A WINNER! Even though Vincent’s average in ICC knockout matches of 24.25 stands higher than Karthik’s 23, the latter has been a champion throughout this battle and the crown will go to him.

Dinesh Karthik- 9 Lou Vincent-10

WINNER BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT - FINAL SCORE: KARTHIK 109 - 100 VINCENT

Oh, well, that was some insane competition between the two surprise packages of their respective times in their respective teams! Dinesh Karthik, the hero of India’s Nidahas Trophy 2018 triumph, did emerge victorious in most rounds but that was one hell of a ride! Looking at their careers did make us realize the importance these X-factor cricketers carried in their respective teams. Always appreciate a good game. Anyway, that brings an end to this week’s edition of ‘Friday Fights’. We will be back with yet another rigorous battle next week, but until then, stay safe, stay home, keep watching cricket classics and follow FRIDAY FIGHTS every week.