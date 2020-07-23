Nishu Kumar becomes highest paid Indian defender after move to Kerala Blasters FC

ISL outfit Kerala Blasters has confirmed that they've signed Nishu Kumar from Bengaluru FC on a four-year deal, making him the highest-paid Indian defender. Furthermore, FC Goa has roped in Spanish forward Igor Angulo from Polish club Gornik Zabrze in the build-up to the 2019-20 Indian Super League.

Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday confirmed the arrival of Indian full-back Nishu Kumar for a four-year contract, ahead the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). As per reports, the former Bengaluru FC star is all set to earn over one five crore rupees across four seasons, which comes to around 1.25 crore per season, making him the highest-paid Indian defender. The signing of Nishu Kumar is part of the team’s rebuilding process ahead of the new season.

“In this footballing journey, I am all set to embrace a new challenge, being a part of Kerala Blasters FC. I will give my best for the club, hoping to win many trophies together and bring joy to all the supporters who have been there with the club throughout these years,” said Nishu Kumar, after penning down the contract.

Meanwhile, FC Goa has secured the services of Spanish forward Igor Angulo from Polish club Gornik Zabrze, having played four seasons with the club. The striker won the golden boot award in the 2018-19 edition of the Polish Championship and scored 12 goals in the last season from 24 matches.

“I am excited at the prospect of playing for FC Goa and it is an adventure that I am keen to start at the earliest. What attracted me to the club was that I liked the way of playing, the philosophy. FC Goa is one club that is always on the attack and in doing so, are able to create a beautiful style of football,” said the former La Liga star.