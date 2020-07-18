Revised 2021 Tokyo Olympics schedule set to take place between July 23 and August 8

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed by the International Olympic Association by one whole year, in March, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the pandemic situation is worsening each day, the organisers have announced the revised dates, with the games set to begin on July 24, 2021. As per reports, the opening ceremony will be hosted at the newly-built National Stadium on July 23, while the women’s football will kick-off in Fukushima on July 21 at 9 a.m, two days before the official start of the Games.

“Today we are able to report that we have confirmed both the competition schedule and the use of all venues originally planned for this year, including the venue for the athletes village and the main press centre,” said Toshiro Muto, Tokyo organising committee CEO.

There revised schedule almost follows an identical pattern as planned for this year with minor changes in place. It was doubtful whether the organisers would get all the 42 venues at their disposal as many had been already booked for 2021, but it was confirmed that all the venues have been secured. The Game is all set to be the biggest in terms of events, with 339 medals on offer, before the closing ceremony on August 8.